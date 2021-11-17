Anima (ANIM3) has very strong operating data, analysts point out, who see up to 160% potential for the share.

SAO PAULO – Despite not having an impact on the performance of shares in the midst of the market’s risk aversion session, the third quarter results of Ânima (ANIM3) were highly praised by market analysts. At 4:12 pm (Brasilia time), ANIM3 papers registered a drop of 2.20%, to R$7.13.

Ânima recorded adjusted net income of BRL 58.6 million in the period, 66% above XP’s estimate, which highlighted impressive operating results. Analysts highlight three points for the increase in net income, driven by (i) a 133% increase in net revenue, mainly supported by acquisitions, (ii) an adjusted Ebitda (Ebitda on net revenue) margin of 42.2%, driven by reductions in teaching costs and corporate expenses; and (iii) net financial expenses of R$307 million, generated by a net debt of R$4.7 billion.

“The results were solid, as the company was able to show major operational improvements in the quarter, reinforcing our positive view on the shares – regardless of the high leverage carried by the company”, XP analysts point out.

Itaú BBA also highlighted the numbers as positive, noting that, from an organic point of view, Ânima’s results revealed good trends in terms of the student base and ticket growth, capturing the benefits of the E2A model, or the Ânima Learning Ecosystem ( E2A). E2A is based on three pillars: 1) personalized trajectory with flexible content; 2) focus on the students’ life project and career; 3) mentor professors.

Looking at the consolidated results, BBA highlights that Laureate was integrated with solid profitability, indicating that the benefits of synergy are on the right track.

Revenues jumped 3.1% above XP’s estimate, supported by a 169% year-on-year increase in student numbers (down 4% organically) and a 9.2% year-on-year reduction in average price (up 2.4% organically).

Purchases made in the last twelve months totaled 199,000 students, of which: (i) 7,000 at Inspirali (medical vertical); (ii) 134 thousand on-site (excluding Inspirali); and (iii) 57 thousand in digital education. In-person enrollment increased ​​8.3% year-on-year organically, with only 4.9% of new students relying on government or private funding.

The gross cash margin was 65.8%, up 5.8 percentage points year-on-year, mainly due to a reduction in teaching costs thanks to the implementation of the E2A academic model in the acquired units. The company highlighted that the E2A should continue to yield margin gains going forward, as the model will still be implemented in units acquired in June 2021.

Synergies are also highlighted, with the adjusted Ebitda margin of 42.2% (up 13.7 points on the annual basis and 13.3 points above the XP projection), driven (i) by the increase of 5.8 points in the annual basis on gross cash margin, and (ii) a 9.1 point dilution on annual basis on corporate expenses. According to the company, of the estimated annual synergies of BRL 350 million with Laureate, BRL 32 million have already impacted the period’s Ebitda.

Indebtedness, which totaled BRL 4.7 billion (BRL 3.1 billion excluding leases), was largely due to the issue of debentures in the amount of BRL 2.5 billion for the acquisition of Laureate, and the company is currently executing an action plan to bring indebtedness to a healthier level.

XP has a buy recommendation for the ANIM3 share, with a target price of R$15, or an increase of 106% compared to the close of Friday (12). Itaú BBA, which has an outperform recommendation (performance above the market average), has a target price of R$19 for the end of 2022, or a potential increase of 160%.

BTG also has a purchase recommendation with a target price of R$15. “We like the recurring improvement in Ânima’s operating results (already showing initial benefits from the business combination with Laureate) and the deleveraging progress. We reiterate our buy rating as we believe the fundamentals behind its margin recovery are less reliant on the current adverse macro scenario (ie, the company’s micro agenda to offset the current macro scenario),” analysts point out.

