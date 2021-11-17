Anitta explains homage to Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy: ‘It’s not a musical’

Anitta spoke about the tribute she will pay to Marília Mendonça at the Latin Grammy on Monday, 15. The singer clarified that she will not make a musical presentation for her friend, who died in a plane crash on November 5th.

The advisor clarifies that the singer will only participate in the opening musical of the Latin Grammy 2021, alongside Gloria Estefan and other singers. A tribute to Marília Mendonça will be performed by Anitta in a solemn manner”, explained the artist’s team.

On social networks, Anitta explained that she got in touch with the event organizers to find out if it would be possible to perform the performance with a song from the country. The singer also said that she contacted Maiara and Maraisa, but they had a concert that day.

The awards will take place this Thursday, the 18th. “The Grammys are already super tight, they already have all the organization and schedule defined. As it was at the last minute, we got a super cool space to tell her story”, she said.

“What will be a tribute, yes, I will be part of it, it is being prepared with a lot of love and affection, but it is not a musical with Caetano Veloso. I don’t know if in the Brazilian part of the Grammy there will be, but in the part I was trying to do, which was the international one, what I got was this solemn honor”, ​​he explained.

“It will be beautiful for sure, but it won’t be a musical. The presentation that I would already be in follows at the opening of the event”, he concluded.

