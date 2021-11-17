Apple Launches Home Kit for Users to Fix iPhone

THE apple announced this Wednesday (17) the launch of a home repair kit for iPhones. With the novelty, consumers will be able to buy sets of parts and tools so that they can repair their devices themselves, without the need to seek accredited and specialized technical assistance.

The Self Service Repair program begins operating in early 2022 in the United States, with expansion planned to other locations on an undisclosed date.

So far, the value of the kits has not been detailed by the company either, but the first products made available involve the repair of the screen, battery and camera. The first models contemplated are the iPhone 12 and iPhone 13, but Macs with an M1 chip will also enter the service soon after.

constant criticism

The home repair program is Apple’s response to recent criticisms about the lack of repairability of the brand’s products.

In the case of the latest iPhone, for example, switching the screen to a third party was “almost impossible” and resulted in the Face ID (face recognition) becoming unusable — until the brand changed its mind after the complaints. Another recent report showed that the company even guided technicians to make repairs with more expensive components and, in some cases, even unnecessary.

Warranty care

The more than 200 items that will be sold include parts and tools that are used by the brand’s own maintenance service, as well as instruction manuals in text.

Maintenance program starts in 2022 in USASource: Apple

However, Apple stresses that the parts are intended for “individual technicians with knowledge and experience to repair electronic devices”. Consumers afraid to undergo the procedure should still seek certified assistance.

According to the website The Verge, maintenance does not invalidate the warranty on the products, but damage caused to the device during the procedure is not covered by the company.