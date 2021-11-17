Apple to Sell Parts for Customers to Fix Their iPhones and Macs | Technology

Apple announced this Wednesday (17) that it will publish manuals online and will sell repair parts and tools for people to fix their iPhones and Macs at home.

The initiative will begin to take effect in the United States in early 2022 – but there are plans to expand to other countries throughout the year.

Apple’s online repair shop will offer more than 200 items, first with parts geared towards iPhones 12 and 13. It will be possible to change the battery, screen and other components.

In the future, the company will also offer repair items for Macs with M1 chips.

O g1 asked Apple if Brazil will be contemplated. The company only said that the program starts in the US and that it will be expanded “soon” to other countries.

The initiative marks a significant milestone for Apple, known for making it difficult to repair unauthorized service.

In recent years, activists and experts in the United States have pushed against the company’s repair policies – prompting President Joe Biden’s request for an investigation to the Federal Trade Commission (FTC), which is responsible for evaluating competition-related issues.

If a repair to an Apple product is required, your first step is to consult the manuals on the Apple website. The company claims that the “self service” program is aimed at people with knowledge and experience of repairing electronic devices.

“For most consumers, going to a professional repair provider with certified technicians who use genuine Apple parts is the safest and most reliable way to get a repair done,” the company warns.

Orders for parts and tools will be made through the website – if the repair requires some type of calibration, the manufacturer will make a tool available to download on your computer.

If a customer starts a repair and is not comfortable completing it, it will be possible to take it to an authorized service center for the job to be completed – in which case, the service will be charged.

Customers who return the old part for recycling after repair will receive a credit.

