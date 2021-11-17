Apple Wants To Pay $30M To Close Action Per Employee Magazine – 11/15/2021

Apple has agreed to pay nearly $30 million (about R$164 million) in damages to close a lawsuit filed by employees of the company’s stores in the United States. There, a group of employees sued Apple for not paying for the time their belongings were searched.

As a result of the class action, nearly 12,000 employees and former employees of Apple Stores in California are expected to receive up to $1,200 (about R$6,500). The deal proposed by Apple is still subject to analysis by the group that filed a lawsuit against the company.

understanding the process

The process was filed in 2013 by employees working at Apple Stores in the state of California (USA). They claimed that they had to undergo a 5- to 20-minute search process while at work or at the end of the day, and that they were not compensated for it — which the lawsuit said violates California labor laws.

Apple claimed that the search process was part of its security procedures, and that employees had the option of not taking their iPhones or backpacks to work, preventing them from being searched.

In a first trial in 2015, Apple won over employees. However, recently the case went to the state’s Supreme Court. There, it was decided that during the search the workers were “clearly under the control of Apple, while they were waiting [a revista] and while searching for exits [dos funcionários]”.

The court further argued that taking the iPhone or a bag to work is not a convenience, as Apple maintains.

* With information from Bloomberg