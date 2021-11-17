Arbitration Ombudsman admits error in penalty marking for Flamengo in game against Bahia | brazilian series a

The Brazilian Football Confederation (CBF) released, at dawn this Wednesday, the opinion of the refereeing ombudsman for the game between Flamengo and Bahia, played last week at Maracanã, and won by the Rio team 3-0 [assista ao lance, com avaliação da Central do Apito, no vídeo acima] . The board of Tricolor questioned a penalty set for Rubro-Negro, and received as an answer that “the complainant is right”.

– Hand infractions only occur when there is effective contact of the ball with a player’s hand/arm. Thus, when analyzing the bids of the species, it is up to the VAR, above all, to make sure that the necessary contact was made. Only from there is it possible to consider the circumstances of the touch to define whether or not there was an infraction – it brings an excerpt of the opinion written by the ombudsman Manoel Serapião Filho.

In the text, the CBF emphasizes that the VAR did not say that the ball had not touched Conti’s arm.

– Nevertheless, as a matter of fact, although not intending to minimize the referee’s error, it must be stated that the VAR did not say that the ball did not touch the defender’s arm, as the Complainant claims, but, on the contrary, mentions that the ball it touched the defender’s chest and then his bicep.

It was the third straight round in which the CBF recognized an error against Bahia. Before, the maximum entity of Brazilian football had already released an opinion on the game against São Paulo, and another for the match against América-MG. Tricolor filed representations against arbitration in the three situations.

Just last week the CBF had already released the VAR’s audio in the bid in which the penalty was confirmed. In the recording, referee Vinícius Gonçalves states that he saw the ball hit defender Conti’s bicep and decides to keep the field decision.

Elsewhere in the document released this morning, the CBF also responds to the question made by the replacement of the referee, who initially was not scheduled to work in the match. According to the opinion, the change happened because the “designated referee was due to an injury suffered, which made it impossible for him to act”.

“In any case, the Arbitration Committee, although it has published the substitution on the CBF portal, should communicate the fact to the teams involved, which is recommended, henceforth”, pondered the CBF.