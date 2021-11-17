Are Real Estate Funds Still Worth It Or Will You Lose Money? – 11/16/2021

90% of Brazilians who invest in real estate investment funds (REITs) currently entered this business right at a time when interest rates in the country were falling. Since 2017, the number of shareholders of this type of investment on the Stock Exchange B3 was multiplied by 12, jumping from 121,000 to 1.5 million.

At the same time, the basic interest rate in Brazil, in the same period, dropped from 14% to 2%, while the government’s official inflation measured by the IPCA (Extended National Consumer Price Index) retreated, from 10% to close to 2% by the end of last year.

Is it then that real estate funds are no longer beneficial? See below what experts heard by the UOL.

Search for more income

The growth of real estate funds represented a movement of people dissatisfied with the decreasing returns on fixed income investments – such as savings, Treasury Selic, Funds DI. investors departed in search of alternatives with more appetizing returns in an environment of controlled inflation, professionals in this market admit.

Real estate funds appeared as an option because they pay a monthly dividend, with a return higher than what fixed income was offering. The lower the interest, the greater the advantage of real estate funds.

In 2020, for example, while the Selic fell from 4.5% to 2%, the dividend yield (income of the fund’s shareholder) monthly average of REITs on the Stock Exchange remained at around 7%.

The truth is that the vast majority of those who invest in real estate funds in Brazil today only knew falling interest rates and could have if scared now with the high of the Selic.

Rodrigo Cardoso de Castro, CEO of ClubeFii

Real estate fund loses fixed income?

Today, on average, real estate funds are giving investors a dividend yield 9% per year. Therefore, even above the Selic, of 7.25%. But as the market projects a Selic of 11% next year, there are real estate investors fearing to be left behind.

Rodrigo Cardoso Castro, founding partner of the largest information platform on real estate funds in the country, ClubeFii, recognizes that there was a movement of investors leaving now with the rise of the Selic, which ended up leading to a devaluation of the funds’ shares on the Stock Exchange.

This year, the ifix, stock index of the shares of the most traded real estate funds on the Stock Exchange B3, accumulates a low of 6%.

Brick bottoms suffer the most

In this market, brick real estate funds – which buy stakes in properties already built and ready – are suffering more than paper real estate funds, those that invest in securities such as Cris, which finance real estate projects.

Paper funds invest in securities that track inflation, following the IPCA or the IGP-M, or interest, linked to the rate Selic. As a result, these funds are now paying an annual return of around 11%, against an average of 6% for brick funds.

Castro, from the Club thread, says that paper funds are able to keep up with variations in inflation and interest rates more quickly. In brick funds, this recomposition takes a long time to happen, as the real estate contracts are readjusted, that is, depending on the cycle of each business.

How to see if real estate funds are still worth it

Market professionals heard by UOL admit that real estate funds are facing tougher competition from fixed income, but say that this category of investment is still worthwhile, as long as the investor has a long-term objective, for more than five years. See below.

Comparing with inflation: Specialists in this market say that the best reference for the real estate fund market are the rates paid by government bonds indexed to inflation, in this case, the Treasury IPCA and not the Selic.

This because REITs and inflation-linked Treasury bonds are long-term assets with the objective of generating income for investors already protected from inflation, they point out.

In fact, inflation accumulated in 12 months has now reached 10.25%, but projections are for the IPCA to decline next year, to 4.3%.

In this environment, the real analyst estate and real estate funds from XP Investments, Maria Fernanda violatti, says the average annual income of 9% what real estate funds are currently paying is competitive against the 2035 IPCA Treasury, for example, which is paying inflation plus 5.2% a year.

The funds are currently showing healthy and attractive return levels, despite this challenging macro scenario. And they are exempt from income tax on dividends.

Maria Fernanda violatti, XP Investments

The equity value also tends to increase. The real estate fund investor has a reserve of value when investing in this portfolio, that is, he maintains equity even when withdrawing monthly dividends. And despite the recent drop, the fund’s equity tends to appreciate over time. The equity value of REITs traded on the stock exchange B3, for example, grew 43% since July 2020, reaching R$ 153 billion, even with the economic crisis during the pandemic.

Those who invest in real estate funds must understand that they are investing in equity, that this will appreciate over time and generate income in the future, regardless of short-term fluctuations.

Marcos Barony, suno Research

What to do?

Market professionals point out that investors have to consider the objective they had when investing in a real estate fund and the price they paid when they entered the investment before making a decision on whether or not to change the strategy.

rebalance the wallet: The manager of Valora Investimentos, Alessandro Verdossi, says that the applicator must make a rebalancing of the portfolio, to see if it is worth, for example, increasing the position in paper real estate funds to reduce the exposure to brick funds.

I defend a rebalancing of the portfolio, as long as this does not mean making a loss, which depends, for example, on the entry point of each investor.

alessandro Verdossi, Value Investments

Making a loss is selling a share for a value below what the person had bought, for example.

Mark already Barony, gives suno Research, says that it makes sense today to have a 40% share in the portfolio of real estate funds in paper funds and 60% in brick funds.

increase the slice: For those who entered a real estate fund with the objective of living on income in the future, within 15 to 20 years, for example, the time is to increase investments, say the professionals consulted by UOL.

It has a share with 50% discount. For the long-term investor, it is a sea of ​​opportunities. And the monthly income in the future will not be affected by current price fluctuations.

Marcos Barony, gives suno Research

Wait or change strategy: In the case of investors who entered a real estate fund with a focus only on valuing the share, the orientation of these market professionals is to make this move if they are not at loss. Or change the strategy, focusing now on monthly income, but for withdrawals in a few years.