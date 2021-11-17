Argentine group completes purchase of SKY Brasil and DirecTV GO from AT&T

This Monday (15), the Werthein Group of Argentina issued a press release confirming the completion of the purchase of Vrio, the pay-TV arm that until then belonged to AT&T. The Argentine company now controls all operations of DirecTV Latin America, SKY Brasil and DirecTV GO. The values ​​of the deal have not been disclosed so far, but the announcement was made at the end of July this year.

Now, the company will continue with the operations of the SKY brand in Brazil and with DirecTV in countries such as Argentina, Barbados, Chile, Colombia, Curaçao, Ecuador, Peru, Trinidad and Tobago and Uruguay. DirecTV GO will continue as a TV platform via streaming in some locations in the region – Argentina, Brazil, Chile, Colombia, Ecuador, Mexico, Peru and Uruguay. In the note issued, the company reinforces that it obtained the support of regulatory bodies in the countries of the region and that it has been present in the market, as a private holding, for over 100 years. “The solidity in the operations of the Werthein Group and the transparency in the process of acquiring Vrio allowed the transfer of the company after obtaining the necessary support from the regulatory authorities of the countries in the region.” Werthein Group