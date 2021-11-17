Argentine newspaper raves praise to Vinícius Júnior after scooter in Argentina vs Brazil: “It only remains to applaud”

Credit: Photo: Reproduction

During Argentina x Brazil this Tuesday (16), Vinícius Júnior starred in a spectacular move: with little space on the back line, the Real Madrid striker gave Molina a ‘lambreta’.

The bid had repercussions and Vini Jr. even received praise from “Olé”, one of the main newspapers in Argentina: “In the face of such a GAME, all that’s left is to applaud. What a move Vinicius made…”, wrote the vehicle on social networks.

Before a JUGADÓN asi, you can only applaud 👏👏 La que shot Vinicius… 🇧🇷 https://t.co/TO3urZvxjv — Diario Olé (@DiarioOle) November 17, 2021

Vinícius Júnior received an opportunity in the starting lineup in place of Neymar, who felt an injury and was left out. Despite a clear goal lost, the player revealed by Flamengo moved well and had a good performance.

Brazil went to the Estadio San Juan del Bicentenario to defend their unbeaten record in the South American Qualifiers. However, the score did not come out of zero. The selection led by Tite reached 35 points with 11 wins and two draws in 13 games. already the Argentina adds 29 points and also secured a spot for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

