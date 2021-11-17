Argentine newspaper says Otamendi got rid of red after elbowing Raphinha: ‘It was red without arguing’

Argentine defender left the Brazilian striker bleeding after an elbow, but neither the referee nor the VAR considered the bid for a red card

Argentina and Brazil make a hot classic, this Tuesday (16), by World Cup qualifiers. And a bid made even more the first half: Nicolás Otamendi’s elbow in Raphinha.

The Argentine defender gave up the play and dropped his arm in the Brazilian’s face, which was bleeding. Referee Andrés Cunha and the VAR did not consider a red move, which was news even in Argentina.

According to the newspaper “Olé”, Otamendi got rid of the arbitration error. According to the publication, it was a clear throw of red, no discussion.

Renata Ruel, referee commentator of the Disney Channels, criticized arbitration and the VAR. According to her, it is an unacceptable mistake to let Otamendi pass unharmed.

“Otamendi hits Raphinha with his elbow in an unnatural move for the dispute and puts the physical integrity of the Brazilian player at risk with the use of excessive force. It’s a red card. the referee does not see what happens above. However, he has a VAR and not suggesting a review in this bid is inadmissible,” stated Renata.