Armenia and Azerbaijan engage in new border clashes | World

A new clash between the Armenian and Azerbaijani military broke out this Tuesday (16) near the separatist territory of Nagorno-Karabakh . The two countries, former members of the Soviet Union, have been fighting territorial conflicts for decades in the Caucasus region.

Armenian authorities say 15 soldiers there were killed in the conflict, while Azerbaijan said two Azerbaijani soldiers were wounded.

Clashes between Armenia and Azerbaijan involve territorial dispute in the Caucasus, learn more

Russia confirms anti-satellite weapon test and accuses US of hypocrisy

In addition to differing over the numbers of deaths and injuries in the confrontation, the two sides give different versions of what started the new round of hostilities: Armenia says the Azerbaijani military opened fire first, while Azerbaijan accuses the other side of making “great provocations”.

On Tuesday night, local time, Russia — which politically has no interest in this confrontation — brokered a ceasefire between the two sides.

2 of 3 Map of Nagorno-Karabakh Republic — Photo: Alexandre Mauro/G1 Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh Map — Photo: Alexandre Mauro/G1

Crisis between Armenia and Azerbaijan

This Tuesday’s clashes are a continuation of the crisis between the two Soviet republics: the two countries had serious conflicts in 2020 that left hundreds of people dead and homeless in the middle of the Covid-19 pandemic.

This dispute, however, is even older. The biggest of these disputes involves the self-declared Republic of Nagorno-Karabakh, also known as the Artsakh. The region is home to nearly 150,000 people in a territory embedded in Azerbaijan’s borders. Of this population, according to data presented by the Armenian government, 95% are of Armenian origin.

3 of 3 Man sees house destroyed in clashes between pro-Armenian military and Azerbaijani forces in Stepanakert, Nagorno-Karabakh’s largest city, in October 2020 — Photo: AP Photo Man sees house destroyed in clashes between pro-Armenian military and Azerbaijani forces in Stepanakert, largest city in Nagorno-Karabakh, in October 2020 — Photo: AP Photo

On the one hand, Armenians argue that they are the ethnic majority and, by the peoples’ self-determination, are entitled to control of Nagorno-Karabakh. On the other hand, the Azeris understand that they also have that region as part of the historic territory of Azerbaijan.