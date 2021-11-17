Armenian and Azerbaijani forces face each other on the border again – News

Armenia suffered human “losses” in the ongoing fighting against Azerbaijan, this Tuesday (16), making fears a resumption of war that pitted these two rival countries in the Caucasus last year – informed the Armenian Ministry of Defense.

“An attack by Azerbaijani forces against the positions of the Armenian forces caused deaths and injuries on the Armenian side,” said a Defense Ministry statement issued in Yerevan.

In the clashes, the Armenian army lost “two military positions,” the statement added.

At the same time, the note asserts that Armenia has inflicted “significant human losses” on Azerbaijani forces.

“The fighting continues, it has not diminished in intensity,” he added.

The clashes took place near the region under dispute with Nagorno Karabakh.

Azerbaijan said, for its part, that the Armenian soldiers had abandoned their positions, “in a panic”.

“The Azerbaijani military has rejected a counter-attack by the Armenian forces,” stressed the Azerbaijani Ministry of Defense.

“The terrified and confused Armenian soldiers abandon their positions,” added the same source.

Call for ceasefire

Against this backdrop, the President of the Council of Europe, Charles Michel, today called for an urgent end to hostilities between both countries.

“We ask for an urgent de-escalation [das tensões] and a complete ceasefire,” Michel tweeted, after contacts with Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.

This region of the Caucasus, highlighted Michel, is currently going through a “very challenging situation”.

“The European Union is committed to working with partners to overcome tensions for a prosperous and stable South Caucasus,” he added.

In 2020, the Nagorno-Karabakh region was the scene of a conflict between Armenians and Azerbaijanis that left more than 6,500 dead and involved the cession by Armenia of territories that had been under its control for decades.