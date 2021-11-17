Atlético has a 98.9% chance of winning the title after beating Athletico-PR

Atlético shot in the fight for the title of the Brazilian Championship. After beating Athletico-PR by 1-0 this Tuesday afternoon, Galo had a 98.9% chance of winning the national competition, according to the UFMG’s math department.

The miners keep the countdown towards winning the tournament, which hasn’t happened for 50 years, since 1971. Before the game that took place at Arena da Baixada, for the 33rd round of the Brazilian Nationals, the chance of the team’s title was 96.4% .

Galo has an advantage of 11 points over Flamengo, vice-leader of Brasileirão. Cariocas, however, have a game in hand in the national competition. Palmeiras is third, with 58 points. The people from São Paulo have the same number of games as the miners.

With six games left for the tournament, Galo will return to the field next Saturday (20), at 7:00 pm (GMT), to face Juventude, in Mineirão. The game can guarantee the cup for Galo, as long as the team wins, and Flamengo is defeated in their next two commitments. Palmeiras also needs to stumble.

