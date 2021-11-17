Austria has ‘race for vaccine’ after government decrees lockdown

Austria recorded a run on vaccination posts against covid-19 after the government decided to impose a lockdown on unvaccinated people as of last Monday (15th). The measure is an attempt to contain a new wave of infections in the country, which reached a record level.

Austria’s conservative government has said that about two million people in the country, out of about nine million inhabitants, are now only allowed to leave their homes in some cases, such as commuting to work or shopping for items. essential. The measure is valid from 12 years of age.

Offenders risk a fine of — 500 euros (about R$ 3,100) and those who refuse to submit to inspections must pay around — 1,450 (R$ 9,000).

Those who are not vaccinated are already prohibited from entering restaurants, hotels and hairdressing salons. In the capital Vienna, to attend festive, cultural or sporting events with more than 25 people or to go out to dinner, those who are not immunized will now have to present a PCR test, in addition to a certificate of vaccination or cure.

While hundreds of people were due to the lockdown, countless citizens lined up at vaccination centers to receive their dose. According to British newspaper The Independent, in the week before the new restrictions came into effect, nearly 130,000 people were vaccinated, the highest weekly number recorded since the beginning of July.

“We’ve seen a significant increase in people wanting to receive their covid-19 vaccine,” a volunteer from the Order of Malta, who is helping to run the vaccination campaign, told the newspaper.

About 65% of the population received a full vaccination course in Austria, below the European average of 67%, and far from countries like Spain (79%) or France (75%).

Austrian Chancellor Alexander Schallenberg described that rate as “shamefully low” when he mentioned Friday’s lockdown bill.

The Austrian government will assess the effect of these restrictions in 10 days, Health Minister Wolfgang Mückstein said on Sunday, calling for refractories to be vaccinated as soon as possible.

In recent weeks, Europe has once again become the epicenter of the pandemic, prompting some countries to consider reintroducing restrictions in the run-up to Christmas.

The arrival of winter in the northern hemisphere worries authorities, as the virus is more easily spread in the cold months, when people gather indoors.

According to the WHO (World Health Organization), Europe was responsible for 55% of deaths and 63% of new cases of covid-19 in the world during the week of 1-7 November.

*With information from Reuters and RFI