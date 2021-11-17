Auxílio Brasil: benefit starts to be paid below the BRL 400 promised; understand the rules – economics

BRASILIA – The government will start making payments tomorrow. Brazil Aid, a social program that replaces the family allowance after 18 years of its creation. For now, the resources needed for a monthly benefit of at least BRL 400, as promised the president Jair Bolsonaro, are not yet guaranteed and depend on the National Congress. In November, the average value of Auxílio Brasil will be approximately R$ 224.

Many families still do not know exactly how much they will receive, but the government promises that no one will have an immediate nominal reduction: the law provides for a compensatory transitional benefit for beneficiaries who would suffer a cut in the new structure of the program.

How Help Brazil works:

Who is entitled to Brazil Aid?

Families in extreme poverty, characterized by a family income of up to R$100 per month per person, are eligible for the program. Families in poverty, with a family income of up to R$200 per month per person, may also receive, as long as they have pregnant women or people aged up to 21 years old.

Do I need to register?

To be eligible for the program, the first step is to be registered in the Unified Registry of social programs, a service provided by city halls or units of the Social Assistance Reference Center (CRAS). For families that already receive Bolsa Família, the transfer will be automatic, that is, it does not require re-registration.

How do I know if I will receive the benefit?

Families can check their situation on the Bolsa Família app, now updated to Auxílio Brasil, on the Caixa Tem app or by calling toll-free call 111.

How many people should receive Brazil Aid?

In November, the Ministry of Citizenship plans to pay the benefit to 14.6 million families. In December, the forecast is to expand the public to 17 million families.

Why is the new program being implemented gradually?

President Jair Bolsonaro promised to pay at least R$400 a month until December 2022, but the money to fund the expansion still depends on a change in the country’s main fiscal rule, the spending ceiling, which limits the advance of expenses to inflation. As it is an amendment to the Federal Constitution, it has different procedures and still needs to be approved in two rounds by the Federal Senate. Only then will the government have the additional R$51 billion, which are needed to pay the larger portion.

When should the payment reach R$400?

The government plans to pay the R$ 400 installment in December. In addition, anyone already on the November payroll would receive, also in December, an extra amount for the retroactive difference.

I am already a beneficiary of Bolsa Família. When transitioning to Auxílio Brasil, can my benefit decrease?

The government says no. Even those who would have cut the amount received after the migration will receive the so-called “transition compensatory benefit”, in the same amount as the reduction that would occur. The government’s objective is to avoid a decrease in the face value of the benefit. Compensation is reduced as new benefits are readjusted, or if the family is no longer eligible for the program.

What is the payment schedule?

For the month of November, the payment schedule for Auxilio Brasil is as follows, following the Social Identification Number (NIS):

NIS ending 1: November 17th

NIS ending 2: November 18th

NIS ending 3: November 19

NIS ending 4: 22 November

NIS ending 5: 23 November

NIS ending 6: 24 November

NIS ending 7: 25 November

NIS ending 8: 26 November

NIS ending 9: 29 November

NIS ending 0: 30 November

What are the benefits of Auxílio Brasil?

Brazil Aid has three main benefits:

Early Childhood Benefit (up to R$130) : includes families with children between zero and 36 months of age;

: includes families with children between zero and 36 months of age; Family Membership Benefit (from BRL 65) : unlike the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old, it will be targeted at people between 3 and 21 years old. The aim is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling;

: unlike the current structure of Bolsa Família, which limits the benefit to young people up to 17 years old, it will be targeted at people between 3 and 21 years old. The aim is to encourage this group to remain in their studies to complete at least one level of formal schooling; Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: if, after receiving the previous benefits, the monthly per capita income of the family does not exceed the extreme poverty line (R$ 100 per person), it will be entitled to financial support without limitations related to the number of members of the family nucleus;

Other benefits that comprise Auxílio Brasil: