Auxílio Brasil: stations in Rio dawn with queues; payment starts this Wednesday at Caixa | Rio de Janeiro

This Wednesday (17th), the federal government will begin paying Brazil Aid – a program that replaces Bolsa Família. In Rio de Janeiro, Social Assistance posts once again had queues at night.

See below who receives, the payment schedule, how to withdraw and other responses.

In Santa Cruz, in the West Zone, the line at the Social Assistance Reference Center (Cras) doubled the block at 6:00 am. The first ones arrived at 8 pm on Tuesday (16) and spent the night in the clear and out in the open — among them, people with infants.

Daiane, a candy seller, decided to arrive early after not getting assistance the day before. Dona Edileuza was in the Cras queue since 0h to update her Single Registry (CadÚnico) and to unlock her card.

The City of Rio informed that practically half of the Cariocas enrolled in government social programs need to update their registration.

In CadÚnico, of the 610,889 registered, 303,875 (49.7%) had outdated data. At Bolsa Família — whose base migrated to Emergency Aid — there are 303,654 subscribers, but 156,629 (51.5%) had pending issues.

Re-registration must be done at any Cras.

1 of 2 Queue at Cras de Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo Queue at Cras de Santa Cruz, in the West Zone of Rio — Photo: Reproduction/TV Globo

Auxílio Brasil: what is known about the new social program

This November, Brazil Aid will be paid to those who were already a Bolsa Família beneficiary – except for those who, during the month of October, did not comply with the rules of the exchange. There will be about 14.6 million beneficiaries.

This Thursday, beneficiaries with NIS number ending in 1 are received.. Whoever has NIS ending in other digits will receive over the next few days – see the calendar below.

Those who received Emergency Aid, but did not receive Bolsa Família, are not automatically included in Brazil Aid.

Those who did not receive Bolsa Família, but are enrolled in the Cadastro Único and meet the requirements of the program, may be included in the coming months, but there are no guarantees or deadlines. The Ministry of Citizenship promises to add another 2.4 million beneficiaries in December.

Anyone who is not yet on CadÚnico must apply to be considered for the program. Here’s how to apply.

If you already had Bolsa Família: Brazil Aid will be paid automatically this month

If you are on CadÚnico, but did not receive Bolsa Família: go to the reserve list, and may receive Emergency Assistance in the future, if it meets the program’s rules

If you are not on CadÚnico: you need to get a Cras for registration, with no guarantee of receiving

payment schedule

The payment of Auxílio Brasil, as it was with Bolsa Família, will be made by the final digit of the NIS of the beneficiaries.

2 of 2 Brazil Aid Calendar — Photo: Economy g1 Brazil Aid Calendar — Photo: Economy g1

How do I know if I will receive? And how much?

The grant and value of the benefit can be consulted:

by phone in the box

Through the Help Brazil application

Over the phone, the interested party must:

Call 0800 426 02 07

Enter option 3 (Auxílio Brasil and other programs)

Enter option 4 (to see if you’ve been included)

Enter the CPF or NIS number

Brazil Aid Application

The new app replaces the old Bolsa Família app. Anyone who already had the Bolsa app should just update it to the new version, through the cell phone’s own app store, if the update is not done automatically.

download the app

– click here to install on android phones

– click here to install on Apple phones

– click here to install on android phones – click here to install on Apple phones Click on ‘consult’

Access the app using

– the password that was already used in the Bolsa Família application, OR

– the cashier TEM password, OR

– register in the app

– the password that was already used in the Bolsa Família application, the cashier TEM password, – register in the app Consult the benefit

Until the issuance of a new card, beneficiaries will be able to withdraw the new aid using the Bolsa Família card, just as they did with the old benefit.

In addition, the benefits will be paid through the accounts: