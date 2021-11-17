B3’s Golden Bull sculpture is vandalized in São Paulo the day after its inauguration

Monument, which opened on Tuesday, 16, woke up with a poster that read ‘hunger’ and was spray-painted by a group of vandals

ROBERTO CASIMIRO/FOTOArena/ESTADÃO CONTEÚDO – 11/17/2021 The group responsible for the demonstration also took a stand against the lack of jobs and the lack of opportunities for the peripheral population.



THE B3, the São Paulo Stock Exchange, inaugurated on Tuesday, 16, the sculpture of the golden bull. The work was a gift from Pablo Spyer, economist and presenter of Young Pan News, and the artist and architect Rafael Brancatelli. The bull is 3 meters tall and was installed in front of the B3 building, on XV de Novembro Street, in the historic center of São Paulo. This Wednesday, the 17th, the monument was the target of protesters who put up a lick-lick with the words “hunger”. Activists published a text on social media saying that the statue portrays a “contradiction” of a country where inequality is only growing. The group also took a stand against the lack of jobs and opportunities for the peripheral population.

The Golden Bull is a symbol of financial improvements, prosperity, investor strength and this protest, which took place around 6:30 am on Wednesday, went in the opposite direction, highlighting Brazilian social inequality. The poster has already been removed from the monument. Then, however, the statue was the target of a second act and was spray-painted by vandals. According to reporter Beatriz Manfredini, the stock exchange security guards reported having tried to prevent the first act, but they cannot say who was responsible for the graffiti. B3 employees have not yet managed to remove the paint used by the second group.

*With information from reporter Beatriz Manfredini