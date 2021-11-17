Banco Imobiliário game can be destroyed in Brazil: understand

Estrela, responsible for marketing several Hasbro games, may have to destroy classics on the Brazilian board. Banco Imobiliário, Genius, among others, may no longer be sold in Brazil. The information is from Folha de São Paulo.

Partners since 1970, Hasbro found in Estrela a way to enter and consolidate in the Brazilian market. With this, the national company was responsible for adapting, when necessary, and broadcasting the games created, at first, by the North American company. Among them are Monopoly, Genius, Game of Life, Face to Face, Commandos in Action and Detective.

However, Estrela failed to pay the royalties, defined by contract to Hasbro. Thus, the Americans went to court and received a positive opinion in the 1st Chamber of Private Law of the Court of Justice. Thus, in addition to returning the registration of industrial property for 18 toys, Brazilians will also have to pay R$64 million. The action dragged on since 2007 and the deadline to comply with the agreement is this Tuesday (16/11).

This sentence goes against the 2019 decision of the 36th Civil Court of the Central Court of São Paulo, in favor of Hasbro. All the board games produced since the publication of the TJSP decision, that is, on November 3, must be withdrawn from circulation and destroyed, thus making it impossible to donate the products.

In this way, Hasbro, which already has a commercial representation in Brazil, would be responsible for the production of the games. In turn, Estrela would lose the rights and would still have to destroy the units already made.