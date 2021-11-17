Band surpasses Globo audience with Formula 1 GP broadcast

The Band recorded an audience record last Sunday (11/14), with the exhibition of the São Paulo Formula 1 Grand Prix. During the transmission of the 19th stage of the World Cup, Band held the lead for 33 minutes and reached the difference of 1.5 point in the confrontation with Globo, its main competitor, at 15:20.

On the air from 2:02 pm to 3:36 pm, the race, which was won by Lewis Hamilton, from Mercedes, had an average of 6.9 points, a 15.3% share and a peak of 8 points. With the achieved indices, the station secured the vice-leadership alone in the general ranking of TV stations, counting more than 1 million different viewers in Greater São Paulo, according to data released by Band.

Lewis Hamilton won the race

According to information from Kantar Ibope Media in Greater São Paulo, the São Paulo GP raised the lane by 218%, compared to the number presented in the last four Sundays, and was 71% above the annual average of the Band races (4 ,0 points).

Band viewers spent more time in front of the TV (+17%), when compared to the São Paulo GP broadcast in 2019. It is the biggest consumption in recent years by Formula 1 viewers.

Exclusivity

After 41 years, Formula 1 was once again broadcast exclusively on the Band on March 28 of this year, with the Bahrain GP. The disputes are aired live on open TV and on Radio BandNews FM. Qualifying training sessions, as well as Formula 2 and Formula 3, will be broadcast on the BandSports channel.

