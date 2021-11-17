Bank robber identified after 52-year hunt – International

Ted Conrad walked out of a Cleveland bank with $250,000 stuffed in a paper bag (photo: US Marshals Service)

The fugitive behind one of the most famous bank robberies in the US has been identified after a 52-year manhunt, US officials announced.

Ted Conrad worked as a teller at the Society National Bank in Cleveland, Ohio, when he robbed the institution in July 1969.

He disappeared with US$215,000, the equivalent of US$1.7 million (R$9.2 million) today.

After that, he lived a quiet and unpretentious life, according to investigators from the Marshals Service (the US Police Chiefs Service, an agency of the Department of Justice).

– Read: Woman has sex with thief to delay him and get him arrested

Conrad, who died in May this year from lung cancer, was just 20 years old when he committed the crime.

He reportedly took advantage of the poor security of the bank, and walked away with the money stuffed in a brown paper bag while the bank closed on a Friday night.

When the other bank employees noticed the money was gone two days later, Conrad was gone.

He unleashed a hunt that would last more than half a century, and his case went on to appear on television shows as



America’s Most Wanted



and



Unsolved Mysteries



, whose titles translate as “America’s Most Wanted and “Unsolved Mysteries”, respectively.

According to the Marshals Service, Conrad allegedly told friends of his plans to rob the bank and bragged about how easy it would be.

He would be obsessed with Steve McQueen’s 1968 bank robbery movie,



Crown the Magnificent



and would have seen the long one more than a dozen times during his preparation for the robbery.

The Marshals Service claims that after his disappearance, Conrad changed his name to Thomas Randele and fled to Washington and Los Angeles, before settling in a suburb of Boston, about a thousand kilometers away from the crime scene.

Investigators say he later lived a quiet and modest life — according to the New York Times, he has spent the past 40 years working as a golf pro and at a used car dealership.

The case remained clueless for decades until investigators, alerted by the appearance of Randele’s obituary in a newspaper, were able to compare documents he had filled out during the 1960s with others that “Randele” had filled out more recently.

Ironically, this includes documents from Randele’s bankruptcy case in a Boston courthouse in 2014.

Deputy Peter Elliott was one of the lead investigators on the robbery. He inherited the case from his father John, who was obsessed with finding out what had happened to the audacious thief.

“My dad never stopped looking for Conrad and always wanted a closure until his death in 2020,” Elliott said.

“I hope my father is resting a little better today, knowing that his investigation and the US Marshals Service ended this mystery of decades.”

Did you know that the BBC





News Brazil





Are you also on the Telegram?



Subscribe to our channel

Have watched our new videos on



YouTube



? Subscribe to our channel!

