Barbara decides to call Lara’s daughter and sends Christian into a panic · TV News

Christian (Cauã Reymond) will be stunned in Um Lugar ao Sol. After discovering her pregnancy, Barbara (Alinne Moraes) will decide to hold a revelation tea to discover the child’s sex. It turns out that the name chosen if the baby is a girl is Lara, the same as Chris’ ex, which will leave the protagonist totally disconcerted in the 9:00 pm soap opera on Globo.

At the chapter scheduled to air this Wednesday (17) , the rich woman will prepare the celebration with the help of her mother-in-law, Elenice (Ana Beatriz Nogueira). During the event, the little girl will make an announcement to her husband.

“Actually, I decided to surprise Dad and I didn’t have time to let you know. He always said that, when he had a grandchild, man or woman, he wanted the name to be one of the protagonists of his favorite novel”, will say Barbara .

Then Christian will suck up to the woman: “It’s okay, you know I adore your daddy.” However, in the sequence, when he goes to cut the cake, he will notice the chosen names.

“Yuri or… Lara?!”, he’ll be shocked, when he realizes that his daughter may be named after his ex-fiancée, Andréia Horta’s character, who was tricked by the faker and still believes he was murdered by drug dealers.

