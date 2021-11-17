Battlefield 2042 changes skin name linked to Russian invasion of Crimea

Battlefield 2042 will change the name of one of his characters’ skins after a fan complains on social media that the current title refers to a geopolitical crisis between Russia and Ukraine.

Russian expert Pyotr “Boris” Gukovsky has an “epic” type skin called Little Green Men (or “Little Green Men”) that can be unlocked via in-game achievements.

The problem is that “Little Green Men” was the term used informally to designate military troops that participated in the annexation of Crimea, a region of Ukraine, by Russia, in 2014.

On Twitter, Ukrainian player @waggle_ua tagged Battlefield 2042 developer DICE and asked if they thought it was a joke to honor Russian terrorists who had invaded his country.

The company apologized, said the use of the term was “unintentional” and that it will be modified in the next update.

The real story of the Little Green Men

Initially, Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that soldiers in generic green uniforms advancing on Crimea were part of the government – even carrying typical Russian armed forces equipment. Only after the attack was consolidated did he admit the truth.

The Russian army seized the Crimean Parliament on February 27, dissolved the ministries and installed a new pro-Russian Prime Minister. Shortly thereafter, on March 16, a rather controversial referendum was held in which the Crimean authorities voted in favor of the region being integrated into Russia.

It was another violent chapter in the disputes between Russia and Ukraine, which even resulted in the suspension of Russia as part of the G8 and also in international sanctions against the country.

START has already played Battlefield 2042. Check out our first impressions. And although the game is only officially released this Friday (19) for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S|X, it is already available in early access. Know how to play.

