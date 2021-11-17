BC President points out “quantitative and qualitative” worsening of inflation

The president of the Central Bank (BC), Roberto Campos Neto, said today (16) that, in a scenario of “quantitative and qualitative” worsening of inflation, the country’s monetary authority will have a difficult and challenging job, in a scenario of high prices for food, fuel and energy.

In Campos Neto’s assessment, in addition to the problem of internal inflation, Brazil is “importing inflation from other countries, which makes the environment even more challenging”. He stressed that to get around this situation, it will be necessary for Brazil to seek fiscal balance, in addition to “passing the message that the country is in a position to have higher sustainable growth”. The statements were given at the IX Lisbon Legal Forum, in Lisbon.

The BC president said that, in part, the inflation that has been registered in several countries is related to the “largest fiscal injection in the world’s history”, a measure adopted with the objective of alleviating the effects of the pandemic on the economy.

Campos Neto said that, with the pandemic, the world scenario was different from what was imagined, “with a rapid and volatile change in scenarios, in terms of growth and inflation perspectives”. Governments were “in panic”, not knowing, until then, the real dimension of the problem.

In view of the situation, according to Campos Neto, “the biggest fiscal injection in world history was made, of US$ 9 trillion, as reported last week by the IMF [Fundo Monetário Internacional], with US$4.5 trillion in direct transfers. Thinking that the world GDP is between US$ 84 [trilhões] and 85 trillion, we are talking about 10% fiscal injection in a relatively short period of time. Something we’ve never seen before”.

In the view of the BC president, as a consequence these transfers resulted in an increase in the consumption of goods in several locations. “We see a correlation of this with the price increase in the countries that had the most help. At first, with food at home rising a lot”.

“Then, the central banks created a thesis that this was a temporary increase, because, when the economy reopened, people would go back to work and, thus, they would go back to consuming services, not consuming goods, which would result in a drop in prices for assets. According to this thesis, the reopening of the world, after the pandemic, would rebalance these forces and cause inflation to fall quickly”, he said.

This expectation, according to Campos, ended up not being realized, as it was based on the premise that there would be a “supply disruption” greater than what was recorded, and that “people who were at home would not be producing”, the which would lead to a drop in the supply of goods.

“This thesis was widely publicized. Today we see that, in part or almost in full, this thesis is not true”, said the president of the Brazilian monetary authority. “There was also a thesis that the logistics had been disrupted because people were at home. In fact, when we look back, we see that this isn’t true either.”

demand shift

According to Campos Neto, what happened was “a big shift in demand” because governments put a lot of money in people’s hands in a very quick period. “It took time for central banks to understand the combined effect of this $9 trillion set of aid,” he added, commenting that the current forecast is for this shift to persist.

‘Correlated to this factor, there is another theme, linked to this shift in demand. We imagined that the consumption of electricity at home would grow more than outside the home, and that didn’t happen. The opposite happened, because producing goods uses much more energy than producing services. There, too, we have a large shift in energy demand that has not been accompanied by an increase in energy supply”, he added.

Impact on prices

In the assessment of the BC president, the economic community took a long time to understand the impact that fiscal programs would have on prices. “It was thought that this would balance out when the economy reopens and that there would be more investment in items where there would be shortages. Neither of the two things happened as expected”, he summarized.

Also according to Campos, the impact on electricity and fuel prices was greater than expected in 2021. “It was actually the biggest [impacto] of the last 20 years, added to the food shock registered in the previous year”, he said.

Faced with this scenario, Campos Neto said that the BC then began the process of raising interest rates. “The number of inflation accelerated and worsened both quantitatively and qualitatively in all aspects. It is very important to be realistic in order to understand how widespread inflation is and how difficult the BC’s work will be at this point. More recently, we have noticed a revision of inflation upwards and growth downwards in 2022”.

Commodities

The BC president pointed out some of the reasons that did not allow Brazil to benefit from the rise in commodity prices. “Generally, when commodities go up, the Brazilian currency appreciates, because Brazil is an exporter of commodities. So the price of the local currency would absorb the external increase”, he said.

“Only this time it didn’t happen. We had an increase in the price of commodities with a devaluation of the currency. This happened because the terms of trade, which is this relationship, were accompanied by an increase in the level of debt issued”, he explained, associating this debt with measures to combat the effects of the pandemic on the country’s economy.