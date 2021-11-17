behind the scenes of video game history in Brazil

The start of local Xbox manufacturing in 2011 was a milestone and helped popularize the console. But it lasted a few years.

Less than a decade later, in 2018, no Microsoft video game was more produced in the country. The Xbox One X, a more powerful version of the One, was even released, but it didn’t come from Manaus Free Zone anymore.

After all, what happened?

Willen Puccineli, former manager of the brand in Brazil, reveals that the One X was technically so different from the One that it was practically a new video game. Therefore, it was impossible to do it here.

From Xbox 360 to One, an investment was made [para adequar fábrica e linha de produção]. From One to One X, a new investment would have to be made. And, at the time, the Brazilian market, the dollar rate, this whole situation didn’t close the bill.

It was a sign that Microsoft couldn’t sustain local production much longer.

It is worth remembering that Brazil was the only place in the world where the Xbox was produced outside the central factory, in China. And that required its own logistics and higher expenses.

The executive also says that, with the economic crisis, it became more and more expensive to manufacture the devices. Tax incentives no longer justified staying in Manaus.

“The market also dropped a lot because of the dollar, and then the projected sales volumes could not sustain a manufacturing for several years”, he summarizes.