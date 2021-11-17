Belém starts vaccinating population at health posts | News Pará | Online Diary

Belém has already started the vaccination process against covid-19 at health centers in the capital. All those aged 12 years and over who have not yet been vaccinated with the first, second or booster dose can now receive the immunizing agent in the 50 Basic Health Units (UBS) and Family Health Strategy Units (USF) from the capital and the districts, in addition to the two malls in Belém, the Boulevard and the Bosque Grão-Pará. Those who received the second immunization at least six months ago must be vaccinated with the third injection present at the clinics.

Brazil Aid: payments start this Wednesday

The search for the vaccine against covid-19 was great at the Municipal Health Unit of Cremation this Tuesday morning (16). A room was reserved for the immunization of the public, who received tokens to enter the waiting list. Most of the people who attended were elderly people who were waiting to receive third parties and to complete the vaccination cycle.

According to Vitor Nina, director of the Health Actions Department of the Municipal Health Department (Sesma), taking the coronavirus vaccination to Basic Health Units (UBS) close to the community means welcoming and targeting the immunization of the poorest populations.

“We want to get a part of the population that is fully vaccinated, which is the elderly, a part of the population that needs to complete its vaccination cycle and, above all, the part of the population that has not even accessed the vaccine, which are the poorest populations. , more vulnerable, are those who have not managed to reach campaign posts”, says the director.

Three neighborhoods in Belém will run out of water due to repairs

Despite the great demand for the third dose, Maria Rosilene Dias, 45, lives in the neighborhood of Cremação and took advantage of the proximity of the health center to take the second dose of the immunizing agent, which was late. “It’s good for people to take care of themselves with the vaccine. You have to protect yourself by the family, by my mother, by the father, by my grandchildren and by my mother-in-law, who is already an elderly person”, says the nanny.

Service

Vaccination hours at health units are from 9:00 am to 5:00 pm and at the vaccination rooms installed in malls, it is from 10:00 am to 8:00 pm. To get vaccinated you must present your ID, CPF and proof of residence. In case of a second or third dose, the vaccination card must be presented.