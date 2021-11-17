Belgium draws with Wales, which goes to the play-off with the Czech Republic – 11/16/2021

Third place in the last World Cup, Belgium had already secured its place at the World Cup in Qatar last Saturday, after beating Estonia. Today’s game, against Wales, was just to meet the schedule. Playing as a visitor, Roberto Martínez’s team was tied 1-1.

Belgium opened the scoring in the 12th minute with De Bruyne. Still in the first half, at 32, Moore tied the game at Cardiff City Stadium.

With six wins and two draws in eight games, in addition to 25 goals scored and only six conceded, Belgium reaches its 14th participation in World Cups, having as its best result the third place in 2018.

Wales and Czech Republic in the recap

In the European qualifiers, the repechage consists of 12 teams: the runners-up from the 10 groups, in addition to two others defined by the League of Nations.

The two teams guaranteed a place by the League of Nations are Austria and Wales, which took second place in group E. With that, the place in the repechage was left to the third place in the group, the Czech Republic.

With the draw against Belgium, Wales secured the second place, with four wins, three draws and one defeat. The Czechs, who beat eliminated Estonia by 2-0 today, ended with four wins, two draws and two defeats.

The teams from Estonia and Belarus completed group E, who finished with four and three points, respectively, and continue to have never been to a World Cup.