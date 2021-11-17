Benfica issues support statement to Jorge Jesus and denies search for new coach | portuguese football

Benfica put an end to speculation about the possible departure of coach Jorge Jesus. In a statement released this Tuesday, the Portuguese club guaranteed its permanence and showed itself firm to respect the bond, which runs until June 2022.

– It is false that Benfica is preparing the departure of Jorge Jesus from the technical command of his team. It is false that we have established contacts with other trainers or their agents – they said.

See the updated table of the Portuguese Championship

1 of 1 Jorge Jesus has been ahead of Benfica since July 2020 — Photo: Tânia Paulo/SL Benfica Jorge Jesus has been ahead of Benfica since July 2020 — Photo: Tânia Paulo/SL Benfica

In addition to rumors that Mister would be about to return to Flamengo, where I was multi-champion at the end of 2019, local newspapers also reported that he could be replaced by Pepa, from Vitória de Guimarães, which was vehemently repudiated.

Such a lie seriously disrespects not only Benfica and its coach Jorge Jesus, but also Vitória SC, coach Pepa and, not least, all the basic principles of journalism. – Sport Lisboa and Benfica

“Victim of a destabilization campaign”, as he calls himself, Benfica also made an appeal in favor of the team’s union.

– Let’s know how to ignore those who want us badly and devalue what wants to divide us. A lie told over and over again does not come true. May we remain united, serene and focused on the objective we all want: to win. Always win – concluded.