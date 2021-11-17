Between the Free Market’s billion-dollar funding and high interest rates, e-commerce retailers plummet; Magalu (MGLU3) is down 12%

Mercado Livre (MELI34) raised US$1.55 billion in its first share offering in more than two years. The e-commerce company sold one million shares at $1,550 each, according to a statement, a 5% discount from Monday’s closing price.

The retailer plans to use the funds raised for “general corporate purposes,” according to a prospectus published on Monday.

Mercado Livre’s growth has been accelerating since 2020 in the wake of the coronavirus pandemic, with an increasing number of consumers shopping online and using digital payment options. The company continued to achieve milestones in the third quarter: in e-commerce, it registered a record volume of gross merchandise of US$7.3 billion, while in the fintech arm the loan portfolio grew to more than US$1.1 billion.

“Our current cash generation profile is sufficient to finance our next investments, but we want the flexibility to accelerate without having to rush to the markets,” said André Chaves, senior vice president of the company, in an interview with Bloomberg. “The focus of investors is on the long term.”

Chaves highlighted the great needs arising from the expansion of logistics initiatives, one of the company’s expansion areas in the region. He added that there are no acquisitions of equivalent value to the offer in the company’s pipeline.

Free Market shares fell as much as 7.2% at the opening in New York on Tuesday, closing with a sharp drop of 5.61% to $1,541.55.

The company last sold shares in March 2019, when it raised $1.9 billion through a public share offering that included a direct investment by companies like PayPal. Earlier this year, Mercado Livre issued an issue of $1.1 billion in bonds that included a $400 million tranche of sustainable debt. At the time, the retailer informed that part of the resources would be destined to the expansion of the fleet of electric vehicles for deliveries.

After raising capital, Mercado Livre could invest more in logistics, expand services and products and also increase its bargaining power in inventories, according to Ignacio Arnau, manager of Bestinver Asset Management in Madrid. A possible M&A operation also “could, without a doubt, save a lot of time and money,” said Arnau.

Morgan Stanley, JP Morgan Securities and Goldman Sachs coordinated the sale. Banks have an option to buy another 150,000 shares in the next 30 days.

Negative news for the industry

In a brief comment, XP highlighted that it sees the news as negative for companies in the e-commerce sector, as it gives greater liquidity to the market leader in Brazil, which should add pressure to competition in the country.

Magazine Luiza (MGLU3) shares had another day of strong low, closing the session this Tuesday below R$ 10: assets fell 12.65%, to R$ 9.74, while the assets of Americanas ( AMER3) had a decrease of 8.77%, to R$ 34.12, and the papers of Via (VIIA3) closed with a decrease of 7.73%, to R$ 5.73.

This in a scenario seen as already negative for most companies in the sector and in a day of sharp decline for retailers, pressured by the scenario of high interest rates in the country. It is worth mentioning that, last Friday (12), MGLU3 assets closed sharply low of more than 18% in reaction to the results, while Americanas (AMER3) closed with gains of around 6%, most of them returned in this session. On the other hand, the assets of Via (VIIA3) had a strong drop on Thursday (11), also in reaction to the results.

Drawing an overall picture for the segment after the results, XP highlighted that, even in a quarter marked by a strong base of comparison and greater competition, the companies’ online channels continued to grow in the annual comparison.

Looking at the online GMV metric, Via reported 33% year-on-year growth, above Americanas (30% up), Magalu (22% up) and Mercado Livre (28% up), driven by continued acceleration of your marketplace

(with an increase of 133%). However, in physical retail, GMV remains below 2019 levels despite the resumption of activities and greater customer traffic for Via (down 9%) and Americanas (down 3%), with Magalu being the exception (high of 9%).

Regarding profitability, Magalu had the worst Ebitda margin (4.1%) and Americanas (11.8%) recorded the best, while all companies burned cash in the quarter. Via, Americanas and Magalu had respective box burns of BRL 830 million, BRL 635 million and BRL 270 million, as a result of the reinforcement in stock levels for the end-of-year shopping season.

XP analysts have a neutral equivalent recommendation for the three shares, with a target price of R$10 for the VIIA3 share, R$45 for AMER3 and R$18 for MGLU3.

Credit continues with a recommendation equivalent to purchase both for Magalu, with a target price of BRL 15, and for AMER3, with a target price of BRL 42, while it reduced the recommendation for Via’s share on the day before to equivalent to a sale amid labor liabilities.

Bank analysts recognized that the short term would be difficult for e-commerce companies in Brazil, given the challenges imposed by the macroeconomic environment and difficult bases of comparison, and the results presented did not drastically change their view.

Still, they believe it is worth highlighting some factors that could support a slow and gradual improvement in brick-and-mortar stores. Demand for electronics and appliances is expected to remain weak; however, points out that Black Friday will not face mobility restrictions as was the case in 2020, supporting demand.

(with Bloomberg)

