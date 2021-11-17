Biden government considers diplomatic boycott of Winter Olympics in Beijing

The Biden government is still evaluating how to approach the Beijing Winter Olympics, including the possibility of a diplomatic boycott, but has yet to reach a final conclusion, sources tell CNN this Tuesday (16).

The issue was not discussed during the highly anticipated virtual meeting between President Joe Biden and Xi Jinping on Monday (14), US officials said after the meeting.

The Washington Post reported that Biden is soon to approve the recommendation not to send US officials to the Games. Typically, the White House sends a delegation to the opening and closing ceremonies.

Democratic and Republican lawmakers, including House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, advocate a diplomatic boycott in protest against human rights abuses in China.

Some Republicans went even further, insisting that no American athletes should attend either. The White House declined to say whether any boycotts were planned for the next Games.

“I have nothing to add on this subject. But I can say that was not part of the conversation (of Biden and Xi),” press secretary Andrew Bates told reporters aboard Air Force One on Tuesday.

Last week, US Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the US and its allies are in “active talks” about how to approach China’s upcoming Winter Olympics.

Blinken was asked at a virtual summit whether he thinks American athletes should participate, as he has said in the past that China is involved in genocide due to its policies towards Uighur Muslims in Xinjiang province.

“We are talking to allies, partners and countries around the world about how they are thinking about the games, how they are thinking about participation,” said the secretary

The Winter Olympics are scheduled to start on February 4th in Beijing and last until February 20th.

