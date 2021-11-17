Biden sanctions package that allocates US$ 1.2 trillion for infrastructure – International

WASHINGTON – US President Joe Biden on Monday signed a $1.2 trillion package to overhaul US infrastructure, his biggest legislative victory to date. The signing of the historic law took place at a White House event with congressmen from both parties, a rare moment in the country’s polarized politics.

The legislation will allow $550 billion in new investments in US infrastructure over five years, including money for roads, bridges, public transport, railroads, airports, ports and waterways.

The package includes $65 billion to upgrade broadband and another tens of billions of dollars to overhaul the electricity grid and water systems. Another $7.5 billion is expected to go towards building a national network of plug-in electric vehicle chargers, according to the text of the bill approved by Congress in early November.

Signing an infrastructure package offers a breather for Biden, who faces a drop in the polls ahead of next year’s midterm elections that could deprive Democrats of a majority in the House and Senate. Discontent over the pandemic and economic problems, including runaway inflation, are contributing to the deterioration of the president’s image.

The White House’s hope is that the volume of resources injected into the economy will rescue Biden’s popularity in the long run. Government officials, as well as the president, said it will take time for Americans to see and feel the results of the investments.

“We’ve heard countless speeches, but today we finally made it,” Biden said after the bill was passed, adding that the package “will have a profound impact over time.” “They’ll see the effects of the bill probably in the next two to three months.”

Former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu, a Democrat, has been named to lead the bill. Landrieu’s choice shows how important resources will be for American cities. Oklahoma City Mayor David Holt, a Republican, celebrated the signing of the bill. “That means a lot for roads, bridges and all the things cities like mine really need,” he said./ AFP