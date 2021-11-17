Binance Unveils “10 Fundamental Rights of Cryptocurrency Users” Amid Regulatory Pressure

Binance logo, the world’s largest cryptoactive exchange

SAO PAULO – The world’s largest cryptocurrency brokerage, Binance launched this Tuesday (16) what it called “10 Fundamental Protection Rights for Cryptocurrency Users”, amid increasing regulatory pressures on the crypto market. significantly affected the company’s business in several countries.

In a statement, the exchange said the list “can serve as a guide in regulatory discussions and in the development of global frameworks for crypto markets,” as the company talks about secure access to emerging technologies, liquidity and secure platforms.

“At Binance, the user has always been our priority, from their security to their experience as part of a larger community. That’s the essence of the crypto industry and it’s important that we don’t forget about it. With these 10 basic rights, we hope to give a voice to those who have traditionally been silenced by financial systems,” said Changpeng “CZ” Zhao, CEO of Binance.

The list was also featured in a full-page advertisement in the Financial Times, being the first advertisement of its kind by Binance.

Our first ad ever, on Financial Times. pic.twitter.com/gnwNms6psq — CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 16, 2021

The broker says that it works closely with regulators and authorities to develop a global regulatory framework to protect users and ensure the healthy development of the sector.

“Regulation and innovation are not mutually exclusive. We want to do our best as an industry to work with regulators and world leaders to identify effective regulatory policies that can primarily protect users and encourage innovation,” adds CZ.

In announcing the 10 Fundamental Rights, available on a website created by the company, Binance states that general regulation is inevitable and emphasizes that “smart regulation” will bring benefits to the sector. Check out the list:

Every human being must have access to financial tools, such as crypto, that enable greater economic independence; Industry participants have a responsibility to work with regulators and policy makers to set new standards for cryptoactives. Smart regulation encourages innovation and helps keep users safe; Crypto platforms have an obligation to protect users and implement customer identification processes (KYC) to prevent crimes; Privacy is a human right, and personally identifiable information (PII) data must be subject to strict levels of protection; Cryptocurrency users have the right to access exchanges that keep their funds safe, in escrow and with deposit insurance; Healthy markets ​​must maintain a robust level of liquidity to ensure a stable trading environment; Regulation and innovation are not mutually exclusive. Cryptocurrency users deserve secure access to emerging technologies and practices, including NFTs, stablecoins, staking, revenue and more; Closing the knowledge gap is essential when it comes to cryptocurrencies. Users are entitled to accurate information without fear of being victims of unfair or misleading advertising; Markets offering derivatives must be subject to appropriate regulations. This ensures that all users meet eligibility requirements and that their transactions are settled fairly; The regulation of cryptocurrencies is inevitable. Users have the right to share their opinion on how the industry should develop.

