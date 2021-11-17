Bitcoin risks falling further, metaverse gains date and more issues that will move the crypto market today

SAO PAULO – Bitcoin (BTC) remains in the red this Wednesday (17th) after a day of widespread settlement in the cryptocurrency market with the price of the asset falling in some brokers to up to US$ 58,500, a level pointed out by specialists as crucial to wait a more acute recovery in the short term.

At 7:00 am, digital currency was trading at US$59,312, a drop of 2.2% for the day and 11.6% for the week.

More than 70 of the top 100 cryptocurrencies by market value record losses of 11%, such as Zcash (ZEC), Kucoin Token (KCS) and PancakeSwap (CAKE). In the top 10, the negative highlight goes to Cardano (ADA), Polkadot (DOT) and Binance Coin (BNB), which fall between 6% and 8%.

Despite this, the market sentiment captured on social media is still optimistic, with strong appeal for investors to “buy the fall” (buy the dip).

According to the analysis house Santiment, this behavior usually appears when the bottom has not actually been reached, which would indicate a slack for Bitcoin to fall further before rising again strongly.

“Just look at the earlier spikes of the so-called ‘buy the dip’ and you’ll notice that they tend to arrive earlier (like in April and May respectively) and tend to be accompanied by another dip before it’s finally proven that people were right. ,” he wrote to Santiment.

No specific facts seem to influence the settlements, but the move coincided with the signing of the US$1 trillion infrastructure bill, which contains a new rule mandating the declaration of taxes on cryptocurrencies.

Cryptocurrency “brokers”, which are primarily exchanges, will be required to disclose who their customers are, report each time they receive more than $10,000 worth of cryptocurrencies, and collect personal information, including their Insurance number Social, the nature of the transaction and other information, and report the transaction to the government within 15 days.

The market fears that the text will be too broad, especially regarding the definition of the word “broker”, putting miners and other operators under tax issues, creating fiscal challenges for investors.

In addition, the board that oversees the multimillion-dollar debt exchange Mt.Gox, which was hacked in 2014, signed an agreement providing for the payment of 150,000 BTC to victims. The fear is that the eviction of assets in the market will further affect prices.

On the other hand, some projects ignore these issues and register a strong increase, especially The Sandbox (SAND), which has just announced a date to launch the experimental version of a metaverse under development for four years.

Check the performance of the main cryptocurrencies at 7 am:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours Bitcoin (BTC) US$59,312.80 -2.2% Ethereum (ETH) US$ 4,151.27 -1.4% Binance Coin (BNB) $560.59 -7.3% Solana (SOL) $211.65 -5.6% Cardano (ADA) $1.81 -6.4%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest highs in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours The Sandbox (SAND) $3.27 +30.3% IOTA (MIOTA) $1.37 +14% IoTeX (IOTX) US$ 0.211185 +12.7% Decentraland (MANA) $3.28 +12.4% Avalanche (AVAX) $95.85 +10.3%

The cryptocurrencies with the highest casualties in the last 24 hours:

cryptocurrency Price Variation in the last 24 hours KuCoin Token (KCS) $21.97 -8.1% ZCash (ZEC) US$155.33 -10.9% PancakeSwap (CAKE) $16.17 -9.9% Olympus (OHM) $718.14 -9.0% ICON (ICX) $2.18 -8.5%

Check out how the cryptocurrency ETFs closed in the last trading session:

ETF Price Variation NCI hashdex (HASH11) BRL 61.40 -7.53% BTCN Hashdex (BITH11) BRL 79.09 -6.27% Hashdex Ethereum (ETHE11) BRL 69.70 -9.44% QR Bitcoin (QBTC11) BRL 20.83 -6.59% QR Ether (QETH11) BRL 17.20 -7.52%

See the main news from the crypto market this Wednesday (17):

Sandbox Announces Metaverse Release Date

The Sandbox project, by Animoca Brands, announced the launch of its metaverse in alpha version for November 29th. From this date, players will be able to finally try the game that has already been developed for four years.

According to Sandbox, the virtual world allows you to monetize time spent in the metaverse through a play-to-earn model. Players can buy land and create NFTs in-game, as well as earn staking (deposit to earn income) and earn Sandbox token (SAND) by completing missions.

The trial period will run until December 20th and will be limited to just 5,000 users, who will be able to earn up to 1,000 SAND, equivalent to around US$327,000, in addition to three NFTs.

The announcement was enough to send the token soaring to a new all-time high of $3.68 this early morning. The price soon corrected to US$ 3.27, but still accumulates a significant increase of more than 30% on the day.

Mt.Gox Restitution Plan Finally Approved

The Mt. Gox exchange restitution plan, which emerged in January as an attempt to compensate victims of a major hack in 2014, has finally been approved and is now considered final.

By contract, the firm’s bankruptcy trustee must pay the broker’s former users a total of 150,000 BTC, equivalent to nearly $9 billion at today’s prices.

The amount is far less than the roughly 850,000 BTC stolen seven years ago, but those affected hope to profit from the cryptocurrency’s appreciation over the period. At the time of the attack, the digital asset traded for less than $500.

On the other hand, those who won’t be contemplated with bitcoins see in the episode the possibility of a further drop in prices. The market fears that the assets will be liquidated immediately.

VanEck Bitcoin ETF disappoints in debut

The VanEck Bitcoin Strategy ETF (XBTF), VanEck’s Bitcoin futures ETF, disappointed on its first day of US trading with just $4.6 million in volume, well behind the $1 billion recorded by the ProShares product in October.

A modest result was already expected given the market’s momentum. However, the new ETF brings the expectation of being able to capture a portion of investments in Bitcoin on the stock exchange by charging much lower management fees than ProShares and Valkyrie, which also debuted BTC ETF in the US.

Still, it seems difficult for the XBTF to reach the level reached by the country’s first Bitcoin index fund, which reached $1 billion in assets under management in just two days – VanEck’s product reached less than $10 million in the opening day.

