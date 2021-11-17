Black Friday: consumer reinforces search for discounts in challenging edition | Black Friday 2021

The Brazilian got into the habit of starting to research the prices of products offered on Black Friday well in advance. And this year, consumers are facing a very challenging scenario, with rising inflation and interest rates.

A survey carried out by MindMiners reveals this trend of anticipation of Brazilians: 25% of consumers begin to survey product prices six months before the date, while 28% do the survey three months in advance.

“We never imagine that the consumer will research this far in advance, but this is all due to distrust – if there will be a discount and if it will be worth buying on Black Friday”, says Katlyn Mallet, marketing analyst at MindMiners.

The study was conducted with consumers aged 18 to 80 years from classes A, B and C. The survey also involved all regions of the country, and the numbers were collected between September 28 and October 3rd.

According to the survey, 48% of respondents always or almost always buy on Black Friday and intend to continue shopping this year.

Where is the price search done

For 53% of consumers, the price research is carried out on the websites that constantly monitor the value of the products. The other research sources are:

50% on the brand’s website;

28% on social networks and physical stores; and

23% for email alerts.

A challenging Black Friday

This year’s Black Friday edition is quite challenging for consumers given the high inflation and high interest rate scenario.

IPCA: official inflation is 1.25% in October and reaches 10.67% in 12 months

“Even who is a consumer, has difficulty (in buying) because they face an inflation of almost 11% per year”, says Fabio Bentes, economist at the National Confederation of Commerce (CNC).

“In the past, the consumer used to spend the soles of shoes. Now, he will have to spend his finger on the internet looking for (the best options)”, he adds.

CNC estimates that Black Friday’s sales this year should reach R$ 3.93 billion, above the result of 2020 (R$ 3.78 billion), which represents a growth of 3.8%. But, discounted the accumulated inflation in the period of 12 months, the date will have, in real terms, a drop of 6.5% in the sales volume.