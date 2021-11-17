Black Friday: what’s most expensive and what’s cheapest in 2021

Many people wait all year for the traditional discount day, the sexta-feira Negra, to buy that desired product at a more affordable price. This year, however, the event that will be held on November 26 may not be as attractive as in recent years.

With the escalation of inflation, many items are much more expensive compared to last year and the tip is to research since it is possible to find products with prices below what they cost in 2020.

A survey carried out by the Buscapé platform, based on the products most sought after by consumers, shows that Smart TV and car tires are 30% and 29%, respectively, more expensive compared to the minimum price found in November 2020.

Products such as headphones, gaming chairs and cell phones can be found up to 48% cheaper than they were on the last Black Friday.

The items most sought after by Internet users in e-commerce in the main categories were considered for the study, including cell phones, TV, computers, home appliances, toys, automotive accessories, games and tennis.

The list with 120 most searched products in 12 categories in the first week and November, 36 are more expensive this year; 33 are cheaper; and 6 remain in the same price range.

The other 45 items have no comparison because they were not among the most sought after in 2020 or had not been released.

