Blue November: ICESP warns of myths and truths about prostate cancer

On the World Day to Combat Prostate Cancer, celebrated this Wednesday (17), the Cancer Institute of the State of São Paulo, a unit linked to the São Paulo State Department of Health and to the Hospital das Clínicas of the Faculty of Medicine of USP, alerts to myths and truths related to prostate cancer during the November Blue campaign.

“The Institute recognizes the relevance of the November Blue campaign and, every year, promotes actions to raise awareness about prostate cancer and draw attention to men’s health. Early diagnosis increases the chances of a cure for cancer and allows for a less aggressive treatment”, emphasizes the President of the Board of Directors of ICESP, Prof. Dr. Paulo Hoff.

The Vice-President of the Board of Directors of ICESP and Titular Professor of Urology at the Department of Surgery at FMUSP, Prof. Dr. William Nahas explains what the disease is. “Prostate cancer is classified as an adenocarcinoma, or glandular cancer, which starts when the glandular cells secreting seminal fluid in the prostate mutate and transform into cancer cells”, he comments.

According to the National Cancer Institute (INCA), prostate cancer is the second most common type in males, behind non-melanoma skin cancer. It is estimated that it reached 65,840 people in 2020 in Brazil, corresponding to 29.2% of the incident tumors among men.

Check below some myths and truths about prostate cancer answered by the physician of the Institute’s Urology team, Dr. Maurício Cordeiro, and by the Head of the Geniturine Tumor Group, Dr. José Maurício Mota:

Does prostate cancer have no symptoms at an early stage?

Truth. The disease does not cause symptoms early in its development, so after 45 years of age, it is important to see a urologist regularly. Discovering the disease at an early stage enables less aggressive treatments, with a high cure rate and better quality of life for patients.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Does prostate cancer only affect older men?

Myth. Prostate cancer can also affect young men, although it is more common among the elderly. Therefore, it is essential to maintain medical follow-up.

Dr. José Maurício, oncologist

Does having first-degree relatives with the disease increase the risk?

Truth. Family history is one of the main risk factors for prostate cancer. If a first-degree relative (father or sibling) has already developed the disease, the risk is higher (around 2 in 6 men) and the greater the number of first-degree relatives, the greater the risk.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Is holding pee a risk factor?

Myth. Holding up pee is not a risk factor for prostate cancer. However, trapping urine can increase the risk of urinary infections and bladder disease.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Does vasectomy increase the chance of developing prostate cancer?

Myth. There is no relationship between vasectomy and prostate cancer. Men who have undergone the procedure must undergo preventive exams normally.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Does the PSA test diagnose prostate cancer?

Myth. Confirmation of the diagnosis is made through biopsy, after the digital rectal examination. Biopsy consists of the removal of small fragments with a fine needle introduced through the rectum under ultrasound guidance and performed with sedation, when evidence of cancer is found by clinical examination (digital rectal examination) combined with the result of the measurement of PSA in the blood.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Doesn’t need a PSA test taker?

Myth. The PSA must be performed in conjunction with the digital rectal exam. Together, these tests contribute to the diagnosis, but one does not replace the other.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Is a rectal exam important to diagnose the disease?

Truth. The digital rectal exam is very important, it is performed by the doctor to identify hardened areas in the prostate and other changes that may be suspected of cancer.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Can prostate cancer treatment cause impotence?

Truth. It can cause impotence depending on the treatment and the age and previous erection of the patient.

Dr. Mauricio Cordeiro, urologist

Should Men Only Worry About Prostate Cancer?

Myth. Men may have other urological neoplasms (bladder, kidney, testis and penis cancer) as well as non-urological neoplasms. In addition, cardiovascular diseases account for a significant part of death cases among men. It is important to take care of your health as a whole.

Dr. José Maurício, oncologist

Can healthy habits help prevent and treat cancer?

Truth. Maintaining a healthy diet, exercising regularly, avoiding smoking and excessive alcohol consumption reduce the risk of cancer.

Dr. José Maurício, oncologist