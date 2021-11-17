Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand coal mine explosion | World

2 of 2 Entrance to the Pike River coal mine, where 29 workers died after a methane gas explosion, about 50 km from the city of Greymouth, New Zealand, photo of 21 November 2010. Eleven years later, police announced on November 17, 2021 that it had found the remains of at least two victims. — Photo: Simon Baker/Pool via AFP

