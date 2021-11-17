Bodies found 11 years after New Zealand coal mine explosion | World

The 2010 Pike River coal mine disaster was one of the most serious in the country and prompted several attempts to recover the bodies, as well as a criminal investigation.
Officials believe the disaster was caused by an explosion following a buildup of methane gas. Only two of the 31 workers who were at the mine survived the tragedy.
The mine was closed and its entrance blocked for years, for security reasons. Investigators were only able to gain access to the site in 2019.
Entrance to the Pike River coal mine, where 29 workers died after a methane gas explosion, about 50 km from the city of Greymouth, New Zealand, in a photo of 21 November 2010. Eleven years later, police announced in 17 November 2021 to have found the remains of at least two victims. — Photo: Simon Baker/Pool via AFP
Identification and redemption
Rescue efforts came to a halt after several tunnels collapsed, but by drilling, experts were able to obtain images of the deeper parts of the mine.
Police say that in this way they managed to observe two bodies — and perhaps a third.
But the minister responsible for the rescue operation, Andrew Little, said it was “not likely” that the bodies would be recovered. “I know some families would like to go further, but it’s not possible.”
Detective Peter Read said, “While we were unable to identify the remains, we are working with forensic experts to see what we can do to confirm their identities.”