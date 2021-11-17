Bolivia beats Uruguay 3-0, entitled to “olé”

Uruguay remains in a delicate situation in the South American qualifiers for the 2022 World Cup. The Uruguayan team lost to Bolivia 3-0 this afternoon, at the altitude of La Paz, and remains outside the qualifying zone for the World Cup in Qatar.

It was the fourth consecutive defeat for the Uruguayan team, which had already been overcome in the classics against Brazil and Argentina in the past rounds. Arce (twice) and Marcelo Moreno scored the goals of the Bolivian victory this Tuesday. Not even Algaranaz’s sending-off and Moreno’s wasted penalty changed the outcome of the match, which ended with shouts of “olé” from the stands at the Hernando Siles Stadium.

With the result, Uruguay remains with 16 points, in sixth place – only the first four guarantee a direct spot for the Cup, while the fifth disputes the play-off. Bolivia reached 15 points and is in eighth place.

The next round of Qualifiers is scheduled for January next year. Uruguay visits Paraguay, while Bolivia faces Venezuela.

Arce and Moreno command Bolivian victory

Bolivia’s victory featured the star of striker Juan Arce, who scored twice in the match. He was responsible for opening the score at 29 minutes into the first half and closing the account at 34 minutes into the second half.

Who also left his mark was Marcelo Moreno. The Cruzeiro forward scored the team’s second, close to half-time, and isolated himself even more as the top scorer in the qualifiers, with nine goals. He also missed the chance to hit the net once more by missing a penalty in the second half, when Bolivia was already leading 2-0.

There was even “olé”

The Uruguayan defeat, the fourth in a row in the qualifiers, was marked by shouts of “olé” from the Bolivian fans. With yet another disappointing performance, Uruguay was completely dominated even against an opponent who had a player down 29 minutes into the second half, when Algaranaz was sent off after a hard foul on Godín.