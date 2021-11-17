Bolsonaro denies having seen questions, after claiming that Enem has ‘the face of the government’

President Jair Bolsonaro arriving at the airport in Doha, Qatar, this Wednesday (17). Photo: Qatar News Agency/Handout via REUTERS

President made statements during his visit to Qatar

Comments come after mass layoffs on Inep

Bolsonaro again criticized the test’s ‘behavioral issues’

Amidst the controversy over the Enem 2021 (National High School Exam), president Jair Bolsonaro stated this Wednesday (17th), in the midst of his trip to Qatar, that he did not see the questions of the test. However, last Monday (15), he declared that the exam questions were beginning to have the “face of the government”.

The comments come in the week following mass resignation requests for employees of Inep (National Institute of Educational Studies and Research Anísio Teixeira), responsible for Enem. Professionals claim that they suffered psychological pressures and veiled surveillance during the formulation of this year’s test. The objective, according to them, would be that issues with themes that bother the Bolsonaro government were not addressed in the exam. In total, 37 servers surrendered their positions.

Dorinha Rezende (DEM-TO), president of the Education Committee of the Chamber of Deputies, said that the collegiate will summon the Minister of Education, Milton Ribeiro, to provide clarifications.

The president spoke about the matter with journalists after a motorcycle tour in Doha, capital of Qatar. Bolsonaro visited the Lusail football stadium. Qatar will host the 2022 World Cup.

The president took the opportunity to attack Enem again, just as he did during his electoral campaign. For him, the test had “weird issues” and “behavioral activism”.

“Look at the standard of Enem in Brazil. For God’s sake! Does that measure some knowledge, or is it political activism? Or is it also activism in the behavioral issue. You don’t need that”, said Bolsonaro, without explaining what he meant by “behavioral issue ” or what issues would be at odds with your personal views.