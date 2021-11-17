Bolsonaro foresees the possibility of authorization of new public tenders

After raising the possibility of salary increases for public servants, President Jair Bolsonaro did not rule out the authorization of new public tenders in 2022.

However, the representative of the Executive highlighted that the new authorizations would be limited to essential areas and cited police notices as an example.

“Public tender [vamos autorizar] just the essentials, as we did with the PF [Polícia Federal] and PRF [Polícia Rodoviária Federal]”, said Bolsonaro during an interview given last Tuesday (16/11).

Over the salary readjustment, members of the Econômica team did not oppose President Jair Bolsonaro’s idea of ​​granting the readjustment to the public servants in an election year.

According to information published by the Folha de São Paulo newspaper, at a meeting held last Tuesday (11/16), the team members pointed out that the readjustment could be granted if cuts were made.

Such readjustment, however, will only be granted if the text of the PEC of Precatório be approved.

The expectation is that the text can be voted on in two rounds until the end of November. The proposal was sent to Congress in August, and has already been approved by the Chamber of Deputies.

It is important to highlight that during the election year the appointment or hiring of new civil servants is prohibited only in the three months prior to the elections, held in October, and until the inauguration of those elected.

New public tenders for public tenders already authorized

TCU contest

The tender notice for the Federal Court of Accounts was published with the offer of 20 immediate vacancies, in addition to a reserve record, for the position of federal auditor under external control.

At registrations The deadline for the TCU contest is November 1, 2021 until December 20, 2021, with a fee of R$ 180.

The tests are scheduled for March 13 (objective) and May 22 (discursive). See all the details here!

Public Tenders – CGU notice

The new CGU contest (Federal Comptroller General) has the FGV defined as the organizing board for the notice aimed at filling 375 secondary and higher education vacancies.

According to the minister and representative of the body, Wagner Rosário, the notice will be published in the second half of November this year, 2021. The tests, in turn, should be carried out in February 2022.

IBAMA contest

The organizing committee of the contest for the Brazilian Institute for the Environment and Renewable Natural Resources (IBAMA contest) has been designated. Seven companies have already submitted proposals to organize the event.

The notice will have 568 vacancies divided as follows:

Environmental Analyst, 96 higher education vacancies;

Administrative Analyst, 40 higher education vacancies;

Environmental technician, 432 high school vacancies

See all the details here!

Precatório Pec – IBGE Contest

The notice of IBGE contest, with 200 thousand vacancies, has an organizing panel in the definition and beginning of registrations announced for December 2021.

Vacancies are distributed as follows:

181,898 vacancies for the role of Censor : remuneration for production, according to the number of households visited and questionnaires answered.

: remuneration for production, according to the number of households visited and questionnaires answered. 5,450 vacancies for the role of Municipal Census Agent : salary of R$ 2,100.

: salary of R$ 2,100. 16,959 vacancies for the role of Supervisor Census Agent: salary of BRL 1,700

See the big picture here!

ICMBio contest

A new tender for the Chico Mendes Institute for Biodiversity Conservation is authorized (ICMBio contest) with the offer of 171 places for secondary and higher education. See all the details here!

