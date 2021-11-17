Bolsonaro says government assesses readjustment for civil servants if PEC dos Precatório is approved | Policy

Bolsonaro is in Bahrain, in the Middle East, and made the statement at a press conference.

Sent by the government in August, the PEC dos Precatórios parcels the payment of the Union’s debts recognized by the Justice. The text has already passed through the Chamber of Deputies and is still pending approval by the Senate. The government claims that, if approved, the PEC will make room for R$91.6 billion in the budget.

“I talked to [o ministro] Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be some space to make some adjustments. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. […] All federal servants without exception. Public tender: just the essentials,” said Bolsonaro.

g1 columnist Ana Flor informed that, in making the statement, Bolsonaro ignores the warnings he has received from the technical area of ​​the government for at least three months.

According to the technicians, even with the eventual approval of the PEC, there will be no space in the budget to pay for the readjustment. This is because a part will be destined to the payment of Auxílio Brasil, a social program that replaces Bolsa Família.

On a trip to the Middle East, Bolsonaro opens Brazilian embassy in Bahrain

The visit to Bahrain is part of a trip by Bolsonaro to three countries in the Middle East. The president has already been to the United Arab Emirates and will also go to Qatar.

This Tuesday, in Manama, Bolsonaro:

The objective of Bolsonaro’s trip to the Middle East is to strengthen Brazil’s relations with countries in the Persian Gulf region, which are large oil producers and have sovereign investment funds.