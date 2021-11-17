Bolsonaro says he will readjust servers if PEC dos Precatório is approved

The President of the Republic, Jair Bolsonaro, said this Tuesday (16) that he will give readjustment to all federal civil servants if the Senate approves the PEC dos Precatório. He did not explain how much the increase will be or what exact share of the resources will be allocated to the civil service.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) circumvents the spending ceiling and makes room for BRL 91.6 billion in the 2022 Budget by postponing the payment of judicial debts and changing the correction of the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents expenditures grow at a faster pace than inflation. Bolsonaro said that double-digit inflation – the IPCA accumulates 10.67% in 12 months – justifies the increase.

“Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. To all federal employees, without exception”, said Bolsonaro, during a visit to Bahrain.

Bolsonaro also said that the administrative reform “will not reach the current servers”. Bolsonaro stated that he will only carry out essential public tenders. In this way, we are showing responsibility”, he stated.

On Monday (15), the president said that he was studying allocating part of the billionaire resources to be released by the PEC from Precatório to public servants.

The PEC was approved by the Chamber and will now be voted on in the Senate, changing the spending ceiling and enabling the payment of the replacement program for Bolsa Família, Auxílio Brasil, worth R$ 400 by the end of 2022, the election year.

(With information from Estadão Content)