Bolsonaro says he will readjust servers if the PEC of the Precatório is approved

Brasília – With just over ten months to go before the 2022 presidential election, President Jair Bolsonaro promised this Tuesday that he will give a salary increase for federal civil servants if the PEC dos Precatório is approved by the National Congress.

According to Bolsonaro, the measure would benefit “all” civil servants, “without exception”.

About that… Rapporteur of the PEC of Precatório in the Senate says that the government will have to define priorities to grant readjustment to civil servants

— Inflation reached double digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. In passing the PEC of Precatório, there must be a small space to give some readjustment. It’s not what they deserve, but it’s what we can give. All federal servants without exception,” Bolsonaro said after attending an event in Bahrain.





Previous Photo







Next Photo

Bolsonaro, accompanied by the first lady, Michelle Bolsonaro, arrives in Dubai for an official visit to the Middle East Photo: Anderson Riedel/PR President Jair Bolsonaro is received by the emir of Dubai and prime minister of the United Arab Emirates, Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bilateral meeting with the Arab leader Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro arrived in Dubai this Saturday for a one-week official visit to the Middle East Photo: Alan Santos/PR The trip also includes visits to Abu Dhabi, Bahrain (the capital, Manama) and Qatar (the capital, Doha) Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro gives a press interview after visiting Expo 2020, a universal fair, one of the biggest events held in the world since the Covid pandemic -19 Photo: Alan Santos/PR The Brazilian ambassador to Abu Dhabi, Fernando Luís Lemos Igreja, and the Minister of State for Artificial Intelligence, Digital Economy and Remote Work Applications, Omar bin Sultan Al Olama, welcomed the Brazilian president on his arrival in the country. Photo: Alan Santos/PR Bolsonaro receives greetings from minister Omar bin Sultan Al Olama Photo: Alan Santos/PR

The 2022 Budget proposal, sent by the government to Congress, does not provide for adjustments for civil servants next year. The servers had a readjustment freeze for two years, as a counterpart to the increase in public spending in the fight against the Covid-19 pandemic.

The Proposed Amendment to the Constitution (PEC) of the Precatório was designed to open a space of R$90 billion in the 2022 Budget. Most of this amount will be allocated to Auxílio Brasil (new Bolsa Família) of R$400.

In Dubai: Bolsonaro says that the government cannot pay R$90 billion in court orders and believes that it is more difficult for the PEC to pass the Senate

There will, however, be a surplus of resources with the PEC, which can be used by the government. It is this space that is being coveted by Bolsonaro.

The proposal has already been approved in the Chamber of Deputies and is under discussion in the Senate.

On Monday, during his visit to Dubai, the president had already said that he could “partially serve the servers” with the budget space that could be opened up by the PEC.

PEC of Precatório: Pacheco says that spending ceilings can be relaxed in the future, but not now

— We proposed to Congress, and the Chamber gave the green light, to parcel out more than half of that (precatório). Then we can attend to the most needy, we can attend to the budget issue, we even think of obviously, given the space that is left, until partially assisting the servers.

In relation to public tenders, Bolsonaro said in this terla that there will only be the “essential” and mentioned the Federal Police (PF) and Federal Highway Police (PRF). The Budget proposal foresees the entry of 41,700 new civil servants via public tenders.

— Public tender, just the essentials. As we did for PF and PRF. Just the essentials,” the president said.

In August, when the budget proposal was presented, the Ministry of Economy said that competitions should be held for regulatory agencies and bodies such as the Ministry of Education, including federal institutes and universities,” Bolsonaro said.