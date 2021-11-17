Bolsonaro says he will use precarios to increase servers – Politics

Bolsonaro advocates using the text of the precarios to make room in the budget (photo: AFP)

The annual readjustment of civil servants will be made with a part of the precarios, if approved by the Senate. At least what President Jair Bolsonaro wants. The Chief Executive, however, did not explain how much to come out of the amount. He made the statements this Tuesday (16/11) in Bahrain, where he is on the fourth day of his schedule for several countries in the Persian Gulf. “Inflation reached two digits, so I spoke with (Economy Minister) Paulo Guedes. Passing the PEC dos Precatrios, there has to be a little space to give some adjustment. Not what they deserve, but what we can give. all federal employees, without exception,” he said.

The proposed amendment to the Constitution (PEC) circumvents the spending ceiling and makes room for BRL 91.6 billion in the 2022 Budget by postponing the payment of legal debts and changing the correction of the spending ceiling, the rule that prevents spending they grow at a rate higher than inflation. Bolsonaro said that inflation above two digits – the IPCA accumulates 10.67% in 12 months – justifies the increase.

In another nod to civil servants, Bolsonaro said that administrative reform “does not reach the current civil servants”. Bolsonaro stated that only essential public tenders will be held. “In this way, we are showing responsibility,” he said.

On Monday, 15th, the president said that he was considering allocating part of the billion-dollar resources to be released by the PEC from precarios to public servants. The PEC was approved by the Chamber and will now be voted on by the Senate, changing the spending ceiling and making it possible to pay the R$ 400 replacement Bolsa Famlia program, Auxlio Brasil, by the end of 2022, the election year.

The proposal has been facing opposition from left-wing parties, with a strong union base, and civil servants unions that see threats to the payment of debts to retired civil servants who won the right to receive delayed benefits in the courts.

“We had planned to pay around R$30 billion next year and it went up to almost R$90 billion. This difference has to go into the ceiling. And if it goes into the ceiling, we go to Brazil,” said Bolsonaro, during an interview at Expo Dubai.

“We don’t want to break the roof. We proposed to Congress, and the Chamber gave the green light to parcel out more than half of that. We can help those most in need, take care of the budget issue, and we even think about it, given the space that is left, serving in part the servers.”

According to Bolsonaro, his stay in Manama, Bahrain, will not entail accommodation expenses for public coffers, as happened in Dubai. “No more, here is also 0800, I’m not paying anything,” he said.

This Wednesday (17), Bolsonaro concludes the second Arab tour of his government, in Doha, Qatar. He stated that he will ride a motorcycle during a tour with supporters, invited by a group of motorcyclists