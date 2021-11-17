Botafogo negotiates Enderson Moreira’s stay and definition should come out in the next few days | firefight

To ge, the football director Eduardo Freeland revealed that he has already started negotiations for the permanence of the coach and that there is interest on both sides for the sequence of work.

– We had already foreseen in the contract the maintenance in case of access. We created a close relationship, there was a great professional synergy. We think a lot alike. He’s happy in Botafogo, we talk a few times, he wants to stay and I want him to stay. The possibility of this happening today is very great, and in the coming days we must have meetings to sacrament this permanence. I believe that in the next four days we will have a formal definition. For me, one of the most important points for the next season is Enderson’s maintenance.

Planning for Series A involves defining the commander. With Enderson’s permanence underway, the coach will help the board in building the 2022 squad, either with renewals or hiring reinforcements.