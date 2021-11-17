Brand produces ketchup with tomatoes grown in ‘Martian soil’

Heinz, the traditional ketchup brand, announced a limited production of the sauce made by planting tomatoes grown in conditions identical to those of the soil on Mars.

According to the company, the “Heinz on Marz” project was successful and there was no loss of flavor, texture or consistency in the condiment, which will not be sold in any country.

A team of 14 astrobiologists worked for nine months on the initiative, coordinated by the Aldrin Space Institute, which is located inside the Florida Institute of Technology, in the USA. They observed and adjusted soil, temperature, and moisture conditions to mimic known Martian soil parameters during tomato cultivation.

Former NASA astronaut Mike Massimo told CNN Business that the results of this initiative signal advances that could mean more than just good ketchup.

He explained that the sauce is often used at space stations to rehydrate food available on board, but that this experience may indicate that it is possible to produce food on Mars or in non-ideal terrestrial soils, as a result of deforestation and climate change.

Scientist Andrew Palmer, who led the team at the Aldrin Space Institute, also told the channel that, so far, most efforts to grow vegetables in conditions similar to those on the red planet involved short-growing plants. “What this project did was look at the long-term harvest.”

He considered it “a dream come true” to get a harvest good enough to become ketchup. To prove that the product would withstand space flight, the scientists sent a bottle at a distance of more than 35 km from the ground, in a zone of the atmosphere where temperatures would drop to almost -35ºC, before landing. Information is from The New York Post.

According to the company, the ketchup survived the tests and will be proved by the team of astronauts and researchers from the Aldrin Space Institute tomorrow (10), during a live broadcast through the brand’s networks at noon.