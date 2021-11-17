Brass Against vocalist piss on fan and case for police

The pee on a fan’s face, known as the “golden shower”, during the concert by the band Brass Against became a police case after a person filed a police report with the police in Daytona Beach, Florida (USA).

The group performed in the city last Friday (12/11). During the event, vocalist Sophia Urista peed on a fan’s face. The band claimed that she “got herself” for the moment and that she won’t be repeating.

“We had a lot of fun last night. Sophia let herself go. It’s not something we expected and it’s not something you’ll see again at our shows. Thanks for bringing up the energy last night, Daytona,” said the band on social media.

While the band Brass Against was doing their own version of the song Wake Up, by Rage Against the Machine, a fan took the stage, lay down and the singer placed her intimate region above the man’s head. She dropped her pants and urinated in the face of the fan, who by the reaction enjoyed it a lot.

Watch:

police case

The information reached the police after a complaint. Messod Bendayan, a spokesman for the Daytona Beach Police, told the New York Post that the institution’s Facebook page received one person’s complaint. They advised her to file a police report to investigate the case.

He said authorities are still looking into the incident, which could violate state statute that makes it illegal to “expose your sexual organs in public or on other people’s private facilities in a vulgar manner.”

The infraction can result in a fine of US$1,000, a little more than R$5,500, or a year in prison.

