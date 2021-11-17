Brazil Aid starts to be paid today; see calendar and who is entitled to receive | social programs

O Brazil Aid , a program that replaces Bolsa Família, will start to be paid this Wednesday (17) . THE Federal Savings Bank (CEF) starts payments for the government’s new social program with 17.84% readjustment , changing the average benefit amount from the current R$189 to R$217.18. And all 14.5 million families that received Bolsa Família in October will automatically be included in Auxílio Brasil, with no re-registration requirement.

Payments, which will start this week (see calendar below), follow the usual calendar of the extinct Bolsa Família, always on the last ten working days of the month and following the order of the NIS final number. In December, on account of the New Year’s Eve parties (Christmas and New Year’s), payment is in advance and it will take place between the 10th and the 23rd of December, always on weekdays.

It is good to remember that Auxílio Brasil is the social program that replaces the extinct Bolsa Família and is not an extension of emergency aid, which closed in October. Those who received emergency aid in 2021 will not receive Brazil Aid.

Brazil Aid payment schedule in November Payday who receives November 17th End 1 NIS Beneficiaries November 18th Beneficiaries with final 2 NIS November 19th Beneficiaries with NIS Final 3 November 22 Beneficiaries with NIS Final 4 November 23 Beneficiaries with NIS end 5 November 24th Beneficiaries with NIS end 6 November 25th Beneficiaries with NIS end 7 November 26th Beneficiaries with NIS end 8 november 29 Beneficiaries with NIS end 9 30th of November Beneficiaries with NIS end 0

That is, nothing changes for those who already received the Bolsa Família. You cards and passwords used to withdraw from Bolsa Família will remain valid and can be used to receive the Auxílio Brasil until new cards are issued.

Who received Bolsa Família through the Caixa Tem application, in Digital Social Savings account, vthen receive the Brazil Aid in the same way and you will be able to continue moving the money through the application.

People will also be able to use the same channels to withdraw the benefit and to ask questions and check information. Are they: cashier app, self-service terminals, lottery houses, correspondents Box Here, besides the Caixa branches, which will resume regular hours from November 23, between 10 am and 4 pm (Brasilia time).

Caixa launched the Brazil Aid application, which will replace the Bolsa Família application. In it, the beneficiary can check the availability of their benefit for the new app, value and payment date, among other information. O Brazil Aid application is available on platforms Android and IOS (click on your operating system’s link to download the app).

Anyone who already has the Bolsa Família application installed will have an automatic update. Those who prefer can ask questions about the benefit on the Citizen’s Cash Assistance by phone 111.

Families in poverty or extreme poverty can participate in Brazil Aid who have pregnant women, breastfeeding mothers, children, adolescents and young people between 0 and 21 years old.

At extremely poor families are those that have a per capita family income from zero to R$ 100.00 (one hundred reais). At poor families are those that have a per capita family income of R$ 100.01 (one hundred reais and one cent) to R$ 200.00 (two hundred reais).

To apply for the Program, the family must be registered in the Single Registry for Social Programs of the Federal Government and has updated its registration data in the last 2 years. If you meet the income requirements and are not registered, look for the person responsible for the Auxílio Brasil program in the city hall of your city to register in the Cadastro Único.

Registration is a prerequisite, but it does not imply the immediate entry of the family into the Program. Monthly, the Ministry of Citizenship automatically selects the families that will be included to receive the benefit.

O government promises, from December, reset the waiting list of people registered in the Single Registry and increase the number of families that will receive Brazil Aid to 17 million.

Requirements to receive the Brazil Aid

be registered , by city hall, in the Single Registry the Social Programs of the Federal Government;

, by city hall, the Social Programs of the Federal Government; Be selected by the Ministry of Citizenship ;

; Being in poverty or extreme poverty . Families in poverty must include pregnant women, nursing mothers (breastfeeding mothers), children, teenagers or young people between 0 and 21 years old.

What does it take to keep receiving?

Prenatal care ;

; Monitoring the national vaccination calendar ;

; Monitoring of nutritional status ;

; Minimum school attendance defined in regulation;

defined in regulation; Enrollment in regular education establishment for young people between 18 and 21 years old.

How to know the value of Auxílio Brasil?

The government defined Brazil Aid values which will be paid to beneficiaries from November 17th. President Jair Bolsonaro edited on Monday (8) the decree 10852 that regulates the new social program – substitute for family allowance – is that readjusted the average value of the benefit by 17.84%, passing from

In another decree, published on Friday (5), the government had already changed the value that defines the extreme poverty and poverty ranges. Families with income from people of up to BRL 100 will be considered in extreme poverty. In homes where the income per person is up to BRL 200, the classification is of condition of poverty. At the Bolsa Família, these values ​​were, respectively, of BRL 89 and BRL 178 per person.

The government emphasizes that the minimum amount of R$ 400 promised for each family depends on the approval of PEC 23/2021, the PEC dos Precatórios, and will be temporary – will only be paid until December 2022.

The readjustment of basic benefits (see each one below) is permanent and will be permanently incorporated into the program, guarantees the Ministry of Citizenship.

Granted only to families in extreme poverty, the basic benefit of Auxílio Brasil goes from R$89 to R$100. Already the variable installments, with a value of BRL 41, rise to BRL 49. O Variable Benefit Linked to Adolescents goes from R$48 to R$57.

At the Brazil Aid, the basic structure has been simplified to Early Childhood Benefit, Family Membership Benefit and Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty and will have the following values:

Early Childhood Benefit: for families with children from zero to 36 months, will be paid monthly, in the amount of R$ 130 (one hundred and thirty reais) per member, up to a limit of five people.

Family Membership Benefit: for families with pregnant women or people aged between three and 21 years, will be paid monthly, in the amount of BRL 65 (sixty-five reais) per member, up to a limit of five benefits per family.

Benefit from Overcoming Extreme Poverty: for families whose family income per person, calculated after adding the Early Childhood and Family Composition benefits, is equal to or less than the value of the extreme poverty line (BRL 100).

Complementary Benefits

O decree also defines the values ​​of complementary benefits Brazil Aid and which will be paid as follows:

school sports assistance – will pay a monthly benefit of R$ 100, for 12 months, to students from families benefiting from the program, aged between 12 and 17 years old, who won up to third place in official competitions of the Brazilian school games system, within the scope of national, district or state. The family will also receive a single installment of R$1,000.

Junior Scientific Initiation Scholarship – will pay a monthly benefit of R$100, for 12 months, to students from families that are part of Auxílio Brasil who have stood out in academic and scientific competitions, nationwide, linked to basic education issues. The family will also receive a single installment of BRL 1,000.

Child Citizen Assistance – it will be granted to the beneficiary families of Brazil Aid who have in their composition children aged from zero to 48 months incomplete. The benefit will be paid directly to educational establishments, in the daycare stage, with and without profit purposes, when there are no vacancies in the public or private educational network associated with the Government. The monthly amount of Child Citizen Assistance will be BRL 200 for children enrolled in part-time and BRL 300 for children in full-time.

Rural Productive Inclusion Aid – will pay a monthly benefit of BRL 200 to beneficiary families of Brazil Aid that have family farmers in their composition.

Urban Productive Inclusion Aid – will pay a monthly benefit of R$ 200 to families assisted by the Programa Auxílio Brasil, as long as there is proof of formal employment link of one of its members.

Transition Compensation Benefit – it is intended for families that were part of the extinct Bolsa Família and that had a reduction in the total financial value of the benefits received, as a result of the inclusion in the new structure of Auxílio Brasil. These families will receive an additional amount.

