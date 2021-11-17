Brazil lost BRL 45 billion in 2020 with offshores like that of Paulo Guedes – News

Throughout 2020, Brazil did not collect approximately R$ 45 billion due to the lack of taxation for individuals and legal entities that maintain companies and investments in countries considered tax havens, which adopt simpler financial laws to attract investors from all over the world. world. Economy Minister Paulo Guedes, for example, runs a business like this in the British Virgin Islands.

The publication highlights that the amount would be used for Brazil to vaccinate the entire population of the country against Covid-19 twice. According to the study, there would still be immunizations left over to complete the vaccination schedule for nearly 55 million Brazilians. The approximately R$ 45 billion could also be used for the federal government to fund the Auxílio Brasil, an income transfer program that will replace the Bolsa Família, at R$ 400, for the approximately 17 million families that will be covered by the initiative, as President Jair Bolsonaro promised.

The data were released this Tuesday (16), in the study “The Current State of Tax Justice 2021”, conducted by Tax Justice Network (Tax Justice Network, in free translation), by the Global Alliance for Tax Justice and by Public Services International, a global trade union federation representing workers in public services.

Entrepreneurs and investors resort to tax havens to install companies, which are popularly known as offshores, due to the little bureaucracy offered by these countries and, above all, the low taxes. Because of this financial incentive, it is common for those responsible for offshore companies to pay little or virtually no tax on the profits obtained from the investment.

Recently, an international consortium of investigative journalists revealed that Paulo Guedes opened an offshore in the British Virgin Islands, a tax haven in the Caribbean, in September 2014. At the time, the minister invested US$8 million. The values ​​were raised to US$ 9.5 million by August 2015, according to the journalistic investigation. Guedes may have earned more than R$16 million from the devaluation of the real against the dollar during the Bolsonaro government. According to federal deputy Elias Vaz (PSB-GO), he omitted that his daughter is a director of the company.

According to information from the study published on Tuesday, the country lost around US$ 8.17 billion in 2020 to tax havens, the equivalent of almost R$ 45 billion considering the current rate of the dollar, which closed the day at R$ 5. 50. Compared to 2019, there was a drop of around 45% — two years ago, Brazil failed to collect almost R$ 80.4 billion.

Of this amount that did not enter the country’s public coffers last year, nearly US$7.87 billion, or R$43.3 billion, were lost due to fiscal abuse committed by multinational companies, while US$298 million, or around R$ 1.64 billion were not collected due to global tax evasion committed by individuals.

Brazil Aid

Auxílio Brasil, whose value of R$ 400 could be financed if taxes were collected, will start to be paid this Wednesday (17th), but with an average value of R$ 217.18.

To reach R$ 400, the Executive is betting on the approval in the Senate of the PEC (proposed amendment to the Constitution) of the Precatório, which would open a fiscal space of at least R$ 91 billion in the 2022 Union Budget. R$ 50 billion will be allocated to Brazil Aid.

Solutions

The Current State of Tax Justice 2021 presents three recommendations for countries that lose taxes to tax havens. According to the survey, governments should introduce taxes on excess profits made during the pandemic, which would ensure that companies are forced to return up to 100% of that “unfair income”.

“This would guarantee a contribution to the much larger public expenditures required by the pandemic (expenditures that supported this exceptional growth in revenues)”, emphasizes the survey.

Another suggestion is that countries introduce wealth taxes. “There is a lot of work to be done to ensure that income tax systems work more progressively and effectively for those with higher incomes, who are systematically able to pay lower rates. But an important element of immediately possible progress is to start directly taxing wealth where, again, those at the top of the distribution have benefited totally disproportionately,” highlights the study.