Brazil registers 132 deaths from Covid-19 and almost 5,000 new cases in 24 hours

Brazil recorded 132 deaths by Covid-19 and 4,918 new cases across the country in the last 24 hours, according to data released this Tuesday (16) by the National Council of Health Secretaries (Conass).

The moving averages of deaths and infections were 246 and 9,808, respectively. It is common for the numbers of weekends and holidays to be lower due to reduced staff in the labs.

In the data released by Conass on the Public Proclamation Day holiday, for example, Brazil had the third lowest number of deaths since April 2020 — there were 63 deaths in the period.

However, the moving average of deaths remains below 300 since the 1st of November, when Brazil counted 303 deaths in an average of seven days, according to data from Conass.

With the update this Tuesday (16), the country has a total of 611,478 deaths and 21,965,684 confirmed cases of Covid-19 since the beginning of the pandemic.

Third dose of vaccine for over 18s

After starting in September the application of the third dose of the vaccine against Covid-19 in the elderly and immunosuppressed, Brazil is expanding vaccination with an additional dose. The Minister of Health, Marcelo Queiroga, announced this Tuesday (16) that the government will apply a booster dose of the vaccine to the entire population over 18 years of age.

The application will be for those who took the second dose more than five months ago. In addition to the audience having been expanded, the interval between applications has decreased — as previously the minimum interval should have been six months.

Also on Tuesday (16), the Ministry of Health announced that every Brazilian citizen who received the Janssen vaccine will have to take a second dose. Until this moment, it was the only immunizing agent considered as a single dose in the country.

The United States, on the recommendation of the regulatory agency, Food and Drug Administration (FDA), had already begun to second application of the vaccine in those who took Janssen for at least two months.

Experimental Pill Against Covid-19

Pfizer said on Tuesday it had signed a licensing agreement to allow broader global access to its experimental pill against Covid-19.

The agreement with Medicines Patent Pool, a United Nations-backed public health organization, would allow generic manufacturers to make the pill widely available in 95 low- and middle-income countries, covering 53 percent of the world’s population, the company said.

The pill, known as PF-07321332 or Paxlovid, must be given in combination with an older antiviral drug called ritonavir.

Brazil was left out of the agreement, which will force the country to buy the tablet directly from the manufacturer Pfizer, probably at higher prices. Neighbors Bolivia and Venezuela were included, in addition to countries such as Afghanistan, Haiti, Ethiopia and India.